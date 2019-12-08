Select Page

UFC DC Pick &#039;Em Results

Posted by | Dec 8, 2019 | ,

UFC DC Pick 'Em Results
By: |

Congratulations to Cameron Walsh for winning our UFC DC  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 245 on Dec 14th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 57%
Aspen Ladd – 81%
Ricky Simon – 57%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 98-59 (62%)


UFC DC Pick ‘Em Results

1 Cameron Walsh 7
2 Michael J. 6
2 Nathan H. 6
4 Brandon Kaplan 5
4 MMAinVA 5
4 Rodney Miceli 5
7 Steve t 4
7 The MMA Manifesto 4
9 Dave K. 3
9 Derek Imm 3
9 Robert Oakes 3
12 blake cooper 2
12 Herman Martinez 2
12 Isaac 2
12 James Weise 2
12 Neil H. 2
17 Brendan Malek 1
17 larry chaput 1
17 Rodney 1
17 ryanC 1
17 SternFan74 1
17 theJawas 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 205
2 Brandon Kaplan 192
3 MMAinVA 188
4 Dave K. 187
5 Herman Martinez 185
6 Derek Imm 181
6 Michael J. 181
8 Cameron Walsh 175
8 Sternfan74 175
10 The MMA Manifesto 172

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC DC Pick &#039;Em Results



Related Posts

Bones Jones to Defend Against Dominick Reyes

Bones Jones to Defend Against Dominick Reyes

November 23, 2019

Fight of the Day: Heath Herring vs. Yoshihiro Nakao

Fight of the Day: Heath Herring vs. Yoshihiro Nakao

November 18, 2019

Zhang to defend against Joanna (former) Champion

Zhang to defend against Joanna (former) Champion

December 2, 2019

Fight of the Day: Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo

Fight of the Day: Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo

November 19, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino