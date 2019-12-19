UFC Busan Prelim Breakout Star: Miranda Granger

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

The UFC (and Prelim Breakout Star) looks to cap off their successful 2019 with an under the radar card in Busan, South Korea. Although there is plenty of local flavor on the card, it is a short notice replacement that is making noise for us.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Nickname – Danger

Affiliation – Charlie’s Combat Club

From – Everett, Washington

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 7-0 (1-0 UFC)

What makes her impressive

While she was lauded for her ground game outside of the UFC, Granger looked most impressive in her UFC debut on the feet. Her approach was both methodical and calculated for an opponent who’s tentative nature could get some opponents frustrated. Instead of that happening, she cut angles well and forced Hanna Goldy into exchanges on her own terms. Her control of the cage, which carried through to the clinch as well, was impressive especially when you consider that she was coming up a weight class and was on short notice.

Why he has been overlooked

Granger was a 6-0 prospect out of CFFC when she got the call. She turned pro just over two years ago, which isn’t a ton of time in the fight game to garner attention. While she did take home the strawweight title in CFFC, she only held on to it for a couple months before she relinquished it to move on to the UFC on her short notice call. More regional action or an Invicta FC bout or two likely would have added some hype to her UFC debut, but it’s pretty clear she was already ready for the bright lights.

What makes this a good match-up

Amanda Lemos is coming off of a two year long layoff thanks to a USADA suspension. Nobody really knows how to gauge a fighter coming off such a layoff, but it is worth noting that her last bout came against Leslie Smith (who has since signed with Bellator). In that fight she was outworked on the feet, particularly in the clinch and finished with an elbow. This would seemingly play into Granger’s hands as she’s good there as well. The fact that Lemos is coming down in weight for the bout may also play well, as the cardio of Granger at 125 lbs has proven to be quite good.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 190-79-1 (2 NC) (7 DNF)

SEE COMPLETE ARCHIVES HERE

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)