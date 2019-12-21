Congratulations to Derek Imm for winning our UFC Busan Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker), and to Michael J for being December’s winner! First Pick ‘Em action of 2020 will be for UFC 245 on Jan 18th. Thanks for playing and happy holidays to you all!
And since it was the last contest of the year, congrats to our overall winner, Nathan H, who wins a $100 gift card from our good friends at Engage, home to TWO UFC champs – Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovksi.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Chan Sung Jung – 61%
Aleksandar Rakic – 61%
Doo Ho Choi – 83%
Da Un Jung – 65%
Marc-Andre Barriault – 61%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 104-63 (62%)
UFC Busan Pick ‘Em Results
|The MMA Manifesto
|9
|1
|Derek Imm
|7
|2
|Eddie Washington
|7
|3
|Armand Metichecchia
|6
|3
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|3
|Dave K.
|6
|3
|theJawas
|6
|7
|James Weise
|5
|7
|larry chaput
|5
|7
|Michael J.
|5
|7
|Nick Davidson
|5
|11
|Neil H.
|4
|12
|MMAinVA
|3
|12
|Robert Oakes
|3
|12
|Rodney
|3
|12
|SternFan74
|3
|16
|Barry Oh
|2
|16
|Cameron Walsh
|2
|16
|HERMAN MARTINEZ
|2
|16
|Isaac
|2
|16
|Luke Rhoads
|2
|16
|Nathan H.
|2
|16
|Victor Rattanasithy
|2
|23
|Eduardo Ramos
|1
December Top Five
|The MMA Manifesto
|18
|1
|Michael J.
|16
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|15
|2
|Derek Imm
|15
|2
|Rodney
|15
|5
|Cameron Walsh
|14
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|211
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|202
|3
|Dave K.
|198
|4
|MMAinVA
|194
|5
|Derek Imm
|193
|6
|Herman Martinez
|191
|6
|Michael J.
|191
|8
|The MMA Manifesto
|186
|9
|Sternfan74
|183
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|182
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Busan Pick 'Em Results