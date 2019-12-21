Congratulations to Derek Imm for winning our UFC Busan Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker), and to Michael J for being December’s winner! First Pick ‘Em action of 2020 will be for UFC 245 on Jan 18th. Thanks for playing and happy holidays to you all!

And since it was the last contest of the year, congrats to our overall winner, Nathan H, who wins a $100 gift card from our good friends at Engage, home to TWO UFC champs – Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovksi.

Consensus Picks

Chan Sung Jung – 61%

Aleksandar Rakic – 61%

Doo Ho Choi – 83%

Da Un Jung – 65%

Marc-Andre Barriault – 61%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 104-63 (62%)



UFC Busan Pick ‘Em Results

The MMA Manifesto 9 1 Derek Imm 7 2 Eddie Washington 7 3 Armand Metichecchia 6 3 Brandon Kaplan 6 3 Dave K. 6 3 theJawas 6 7 James Weise 5 7 larry chaput 5 7 Michael J. 5 7 Nick Davidson 5 11 Neil H. 4 12 MMAinVA 3 12 Robert Oakes 3 12 Rodney 3 12 SternFan74 3 16 Barry Oh 2 16 Cameron Walsh 2 16 HERMAN MARTINEZ 2 16 Isaac 2 16 Luke Rhoads 2 16 Nathan H. 2 16 Victor Rattanasithy 2 23 Eduardo Ramos 1



December Top Five

The MMA Manifesto 18 1 Michael J. 16 2 Brandon Kaplan 15 2 Derek Imm 15 2 Rodney 15 5 Cameron Walsh 14



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 211 2 Brandon Kaplan 202 3 Dave K. 198 4 MMAinVA 194 5 Derek Imm 193 6 Herman Martinez 191 6 Michael J. 191 8 The MMA Manifesto 186 9 Sternfan74 183 10 Cameron Walsh 182

