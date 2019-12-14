UFC 245: Usman vs Covington Results

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington

Nov 14, 2019

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 244: Usman vs Covington Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight Championship:

Kamaru Usman (15-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington (15-1, #3 ranked welterweight)

Featherweight Championship:

Max Holloway (21-4, #1 ranked featherweight) vs Alexander Volkanovski (20-1, #3 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes (18-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Germaine de Randamie (17-6-1, #2 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Moraes (22-6-1, #2 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo (28-5, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Petr Yan (13-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Urijah Faber (35-10, #19 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Geoff Neal (12-2, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (13-5, #31 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Ketlen Vieira (10-0, #8 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Irene Aldana (11-5, #14 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Matt Brown (21-16, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Saunders (22-12-2, #50 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Chase Hooper (6-0-1) vs Daniel Teymur (7-3, #54 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Brandon Moreno (15-5-1, #7 ranked flyweight) vs Kai Kara-France (20-7, 1 NC, #13 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Jessica Eye (14-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo (8-1, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Punahele Soriano (6-0) *** WINNER VIA KO ROUND 1

vs Oskar Piechota (11-2-1, #38 ranked middleweight)

