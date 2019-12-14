Select Page

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington Results

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington Results
UFC 245: Usman vs Covington
Nov 14, 2019
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman   (15-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington   (15-1, #3 ranked welterweight)

Featherweight Championship:
Max Holloway   (21-4, #1 ranked featherweight) vs Alexander Volkanovski  (20-1, #3 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship:
Amanda Nunes   (18-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Germaine de Randamie   (17-6-1, #2 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Moraes   (22-6-1, #2 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo   (28-5, #5 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Petr Yan   (13-1, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Urijah Faber   (35-10, #19 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Geoff Neal   (12-2, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry  (13-5, #31 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Ketlen Vieira   (10-0, #8 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs  Irene Aldana   (11-5, #14 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Matt Brown   (21-16, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Saunders   (22-12-2, #50 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Chase Hooper   (6-0-1) vs Daniel Teymur   (7-3, #54 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Brandon Moreno   (15-5-1, #7 ranked flyweight) vs Kai Kara-France   (20-7, 1 NC, #13 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Jessica Eye   (14-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Viviane Araujo   (8-1, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Punahele Soriano   (6-0) *** WINNER VIA KO ROUND 1

vs Oskar Piechota   (11-2-1, #38 ranked middleweight)

UFC 245: Usman vs Covington Results



