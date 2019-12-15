Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 245 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie on Dec 21st. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Kamaru Usman – 61%
Max Holloway – 64%
Amanda Nunes – 75%
Marlon Moraes – 64%
Petr Yan – 75%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 102-60 (63%)
UFC 245 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Rodney
|11
|2
|Caleb
|8
|3
|Robert Oakes
|7
|4
|Jose
|6
|5
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|5
|Dave K.
|5
|5
|Derek Imm
|5
|5
|Isaac
|5
|5
|Jared storey
|5
|5
|Michael J.
|5
|5
|Neil H.
|5
|5
|Sternfan74
|5
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|14
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|14
|Chandul
|4
|14
|Daniel
|4
|14
|HERMAN MARTINEZ
|4
|14
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|14
|Nathan H.
|4
|14
|Sam Keary
|4
|21
|Barry Oh
|3
|21
|James Weise
|3
|21
|larry chaput
|3
|21
|MMAinVA
|3
|21
|Richard lewis
|3
|26
|ryanC
|2
|26
|Steve Risk
|2
|26
|Vinura
|2
|29
|Alan Q
|1
December Top Five
|1
|Cameron Walsh
|12
|2
|Rodney
|12
|3
|Michael J.
|11
|4
|Nathan H.
|10
|5
|Robert Oakes
|10
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|209
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|196
|3
|Dave K.
|192
|4
|MMAinVA
|191
|5
|Herman Martinez
|189
|6
|Derek Imm
|186
|6
|Michael J.
|186
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|180
|8
|Sternfan74
|180
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|177
