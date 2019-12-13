UFC 245 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the fighter purses in advance of tomorrow night’s UFC 245 fight card (reported by MMA Fighting). Headliner Kamaru Usman is the top earner.

Kamaru Usman: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Colby Covington: $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Holloway: $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkanovski: $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Nunes: ($350,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Germaine de Randamie: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Moraes: ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Aldo: ($400,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Petr Yan: ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Urijah Faber: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Geoff Neal: ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ketlen Vieira: ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Irene Aldana: ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch: ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Omari Akhmedov: ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Brown: ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Saunders: ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Hooper: ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Teymur: ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kai Kara-France: ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Eye: ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $14,400 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Viviane Araujo: ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $14,400 from Eye for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Punahele Soriano: ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Oskar Piechota: ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)