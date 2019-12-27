Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|$ 450,000
|$ 350,000
|$ 100,000
|2
|Holly Holm
|$ 300,000
|$ 300,000
|$ –
|3
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|4
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 210,000
|$ 105,000
|$ 105,000
|5
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Michelle Waterson*
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|7
|Kayla Harrison (PFL)
|$ 125,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 25,000
|8
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 120,000
|$ 60,000
|$ 60,000
|9
|Claudia Gadelha
|$ 102,000
|$ 51,000
|$ 51,000
|10
|Cortney Casey
|$ 100,000
|$ 50,000
|$ 50,000
|10
|Germaine de Randamie
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
|10
|Weili Zhang*
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
