Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters
Jun 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) dances with the championship belt after defeating Jessica Eye (not pictured) during UFC 238 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

 Total    Show   Win Bonus 
1 Amanda Nunes  $   450,000  $   350,000  $    100,000
2 Holly Holm  $   300,000  $   300,000  $            –
3 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $    110,000
4 Rose Namajunas*  $   210,000  $   105,000  $    105,000
5 Jessica Andrade*  $   200,000  $   100,000  $    100,000
6 Michelle Waterson*  $   140,000  $     70,000  $      70,000
7 Kayla Harrison (PFL)  $   125,000  $   100,000  $      25,000
8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $   120,000  $     60,000  $      60,000
9 Claudia Gadelha  $   102,000  $     51,000  $      51,000
10 Cortney Casey  $   100,000  $     50,000  $      50,000
10 Germaine de Randamie  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
10 Weili Zhang*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

