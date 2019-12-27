Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Posted by | Dec 27, 2019 | ,

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights
By: |

Mar 2, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Robbie Lawler (red gloves) and Ben Askren (blue gloves) during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Colby Covington  $        500,000  $          500,000
1 Jorge Masvidal*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
1 Kamaru Usman  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
1 Nate Diaz*  $        500,000  $          500,000  $              –
1 Tyron Woodley  $        500,000  $          500,000
6 Anthony Pettis  $        310,000  $          155,000  $     155,000
7 Robbie Lawler  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
8 Rafael dos Anjos*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000
8 Stephen Thompson*  $        240,000  $          120,000  $     120,000
10 Carlos Condit  $        230,000  $          115,000  $     115,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Results

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Results

December 7, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 16/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Flyweights: Dec 16/19

December 16, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik Picks

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik Picks

December 7, 2019

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

November 29, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino