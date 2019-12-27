Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Colby Covington $ 500,000 $ 500,000 1 Jorge Masvidal* $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 1 Kamaru Usman $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 1 Nate Diaz* $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 1 Tyron Woodley $ 500,000 $ 500,000 6 Anthony Pettis $ 310,000 $ 155,000 $ 155,000 7 Robbie Lawler $ 300,000 $ 200,000 $ 100,000 8 Rafael dos Anjos* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 8 Stephen Thompson* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 10 Carlos Condit $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000

