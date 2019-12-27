Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

Posted by | Dec 27, 2019 | ,

Aug 25, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts to fight against James Vick (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC Busan)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $       600,000  $        600,000  $                    –
2 Justin Gaethje*  $       260,000  $        130,000  $            130,000
3 Dustin Poirier*  $       250,000  $        250,000  $                    –
4 Charles Oliveira*  $       210,000  $        105,000  $            105,000
5 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $       200,000  $        200,000  $                    –
6 Jim Miller*  $       190,000  $          95,000  $              95,000
7 Tony Ferguson*  $       170,000  $        160,000  $              10,000
8 Kevin Lee*  $       168,000  $          84,000  $              84,000
9 Dan Hooker*  $       160,000  $          80,000  $              80,000
10 Edson Barboza*  $       150,000  $          75,000  $              75,000

Other weight classes:

