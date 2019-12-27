Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights

Top Ten Earning Lightweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|$ 600,000
|$ 600,000
|$ –
|2
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|3
|Dustin Poirier*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|$ –
|4
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 210,000
|$ 105,000
|$ 105,000
|5
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|6
|Jim Miller*
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|7
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 170,000
|$ 160,000
|$ 10,000
|8
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 168,000
|$ 84,000
|$ 84,000
|9
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|10
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
