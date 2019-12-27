Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

UNIONDALE, NY – JULY 22: Chris Weidman (R) and father Charlie Weidman celebrate Weidman’s submission win during his UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jon Jones  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Luke Rockhold  $       350,000  $         200,000  $            150,000
2 Thiago Santos  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
4 Chris Weidman  $       325,000  $         325,000  $                    –
5 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       270,000  $         200,000  $             70,000
6 Glover Teixeira*  $       230,000  $         115,000  $            115,000
7 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*  $       216,000  $         128,000  $             88,000
8 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000
9 Ovince Saint Preux*  $       172,000  $           86,000  $             86,000
10 Nikita Krylov*  $       170,000  $           85,000  $             85,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

