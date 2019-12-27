Select Page

Posted by | Dec 27, 2019 | ,

Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) fights Daniel Cormier (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Alistair Overeem*  $850,000  $     850,000  $           –
2 Stipe Miocic  $750,000  $     750,000  $           –
3 Daniel Cormier  $500,000  $     500,000  $           –
4 Junior dos Santos*  $400,000  $     400,000  $           –
5 Andrei Arlovski*  $300,000  $     300,000  $           –
5 Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator)  $300,000  $     300,000  $           –
5 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (Bellator)  $300,000  $     300,000  $           –
8 Derrick Lewis*  $280,000  $     140,000  $   140,000
9 Francis Ngannou*  $240,000  $     120,000  $   120,000
10 Stefan Struve*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000

Other weight classes:

