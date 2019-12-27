Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights
Sep 22, 2017; Saitama, Japan; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) defeats Ulka Sasaki (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Susumu Nagao-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Joseph Benavidez*  $158,000  $     79,000  $     79,000
2 Jussier Formiga*  $  98,000  $     49,000  $     49,000
3 Brandon Moreno  $  62,000  $     31,000  $     31,000
4 Tim Elliott*  $  60,000  $     30,000  $     30,000
5 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $  50,000  $     25,000  $     25,000
5 Kai Kara-France  $  50,000  $     25,000  $     25,000
7 Alex Perez  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
7 Ray Borg*  $  44,000  $     22,000  $     22,000
9 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  40,000  $     20,000  $     20,000
10 Matt Schnell*  $  36,000  $     18,000  $     18,000


Other weight classes:

Women’s
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

