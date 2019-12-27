Select Page

Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

Apr 21, 2018; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; Frankie Edgar (red gloves) fights Cub Swanson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Frankie Edgar*  $   410,000  $   205,000  $  205,000
2 Max Holloway  $   350,000  $   350,000
2 Alexander Volkanovski  $   250,000  $   250,000  $          –
3 Brian Ortega*  $   250,000  $   250,000  $          –
5 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $   200,000  $   200,000  $          –
6 Yair Rodriguez  $   140,000  $     70,000  $    70,000
7 Jeremy Stephens*  $   134,000  $     67,000  $    67,000
8 Cub Swanson*  $   130,000  $     90,000  $    40,000
9 Darrion Caldwell (Bellator)  $   125,000  $   125,000  $          –
10 Darren Elkins  $   124,000  $     62,000  $    62,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights

