Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Busan)

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Frankie Edgar* $ 410,000 $ 205,000 $ 205,000 2 Max Holloway $ 350,000 $ 350,000 2 Alexander Volkanovski $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 3 Brian Ortega* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 5 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator) $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 6 Yair Rodriguez $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 7 Jeremy Stephens* $ 134,000 $ 67,000 $ 67,000 8 Cub Swanson* $ 130,000 $ 90,000 $ 40,000 9 Darrion Caldwell (Bellator) $ 125,000 $ 125,000 $ – 10 Darren Elkins $ 124,000 $ 62,000 $ 62,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights