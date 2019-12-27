Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

(updated after UFC Busan)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jose Aldo $ 450,000 $ 400,000 $ 50,000 2 Henry Cejudo* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Cody Garbrandt $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 4 Urijah Faber $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 5 Marlon Moraes $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 6 Raphael Assuncao $ 158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000 7 Cory Sandhagen $ 154,000 $ 77,000 $ 77,000 8 Aljamain Sterling* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 9 Jimmie Rivera* $ 136,000 $ 68,000 $ 68,000 10 Petr Yan $ 132,000 $ 66,000 $ 66,000

