Select Page

Thiago Alves Scouting Report

Posted by | Dec 2, 2019 | ,

Thiago Alves Scouting Report
By: |

thiago alves scouting report

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 31: Thiago Alves waits for the start of his welterweight fight against Jordan Mein during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvez won with a second-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Thiago Alves Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
68″ reach, Orthodox
October 3, 1983

Record

23-14 (UFC: 15-11)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Muay Thai champion

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– very experienced
– very well coached – American Top Team
– explosive striker – over half his wins are via (T)KO
– devastating kicks
– very powerful & physically strong
– among the most knockdowns landed by a welterweight in UFC history
– great chin – has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career

Weaknesses

– undersized for a welterweight
– below average reach
– very injury prone
– on the wrong side of 30
– been busted for diuretic use
– had trouble cutting down to 170 pounds in past
– best years are behind him
– tends to lose when up against elite competition
– susceptible to submissions

Synopsis

Things haven’t gone quite as planned for The Pitbull since the peak of his career, his UFC 100 title shot against Georges St-Pierre.  Now finally healthy, does he have enough left in the tank to climb up the welterweight ladder again?

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Thiago Alves Scouting Report



Related Posts

World Boxing Super Series Finals: Inoue vs. Donaire Picks

World Boxing Super Series Finals: Inoue vs. Donaire Picks

November 6, 2019

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

November 12, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 244: Derrick Lewis

The Livest Dog at UFC 244: Derrick Lewis

November 2, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Eduardo Garagorri

The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Eduardo Garagorri

November 15, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino