The Statistical Star of UFC Busan: Chan Sung Jung

The Statistical Star of UFC Busan: Chan Sung Jung
Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Chan Sung Jung (blue gloves) defeats Frankie Edgar (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Chan Sung Jung (vs Frankie Edgar)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 79 to 9 (46-9 significant strikes)
76% significant strike accuracy
3 for 2 takedowns stuffed
1 guard passes
1 knockdown
1 TKO

The Korean Zombie dominated on his home turf.

