The Statistical Star of UFC 245: Petr Yan

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Petr Yan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Urijah Faber (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Petr Yan (vs Urijah Faber)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 62 to 28 (54-18 significant strikes)
50% significant strike accuracy
2 for 2 takedowns
3 for 3 takedowns stuffed
1 guard passes
3 knockdowns
1 head kick KO

Petr Yan has emerged as a top contender at 135 pounds.

