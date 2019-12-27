Select Page

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Dec 27/19

Posted by | Dec 27, 2019 | ,

Jan 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Kurt Killberg and Ryan MacDonald.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 38 (out of 40) points
Record: 30-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: TBA

The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our #1.

2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 31 points
          Record: 27-5, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: TBA

The champ champ has been usurped of his #1 spot on our list.
3) (tied) (3) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 19 points
                    Record: 32-7
                    Last Five Fights: 4-1
                    Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-MacDonald, L-MacDonald)
                    Next Fight: TBA
Lima got his revenge on Rory MacDonald and is Bellator champion once more.

3) (tied) (4) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight – 19 points
                    Record: 21-2, 1 NC
                    Last Five Fights: 4-1
                    Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                    Next Fight: vs Julia Budd – Bellator 236 – Jan 25th

Bellator’s women’s featherweight division just got waaaay more interesting.

5) (tied) (5)  Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 18 points
                     Record: 46-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi got back on the winning track, edging Lyoto Machida.

5) (tied) (5) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 18 points

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ilima Macfarlane (red gloves) reacts after defeating Emily Ducote (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Record:  11-0
Last Five Fights:  5-0
Record vs Top 10:  0-0
Next Fight TBA

Another successful title defense in the books for The Ilimanator.

5) (tied) (5) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 18 points

Apr 28, 2018; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rafael Lovato Jr. (red gloves) defeats Gerald Harris (blue gloves) during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 10-0
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
          Next Fight: TBA

AND NEW!!!!!!!
8) (10) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 16 points
          Record: 28-3
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
          Next Fight: TBA

A blown out knee will keep Supernova on the sidelines for a bit.

9) (NR) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 9 points

          Record: 21-5, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
          Next Fight: TBA

Will Mr. Wonderful ever get a third crack at Ryan Bader?

9) (tied) (8) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 8 points
          Record: 30-4
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-0
          Next Fight: vs Pedro Carvalho – TBA

Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now on his way to winning the featherweight tournament.

9) (tied) (9)  Rory MacDonald – PFL Welterweight – 8 points

Apr 27, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Rory Macdonald (with belt) reacts after his bout against Jon Fitch (not pictured) during Bellator 220 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

          Record: 21-6-1
          Last Five Fights: 2-2-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Lima, L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA

Rory Mac is a big signing for the PFL.

Bubbling under: Julia Budd, Christian Lee, A.J. McKee, Vadim Nemkov, Vitaly Minakov, Sergio Pettis, Jon Fitch

MMA Manifesto

