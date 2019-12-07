The Livest Dog at UFC DC: Stefan Struve

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Stefan Struve

Opponent: Ben Rothwell

Odds: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

It’s a little nerve wrecking to bet a heavyweight match up in the first place. It’s even more nerve wrecking to bet one when you’re betting on a heavyweight who just retired and then un-retired. But here we are.

While I may be somewhat concerned about Struve and his inability to keep distance well, his defensive grappling is what makes me comfortable in this fight. If you take away Rothwell’s wins by submission, his last victory comes a little over five years ago when he beat Alistair Overeem by TKO. Now that’s not to say that he couldn’t win some other way, but after being outpointed by Andrei Arlovski, who had just lost four straight decisions, I have little hope that Rothwell can do that either. When you add in how tired he looked in that fight, plus how good Struve is at finishing a fight late, you have to favor Struve’s chances here.

Record: 12-26

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-802

Return on Investment: -21%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

