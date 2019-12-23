Select Page

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dec 22, 2019; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Indiana)

18 points, 8-17 FG, 1-2 FT, 1 3PT, 19 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

May as well just rename this feature The Greek Freak Statline of the Night.

