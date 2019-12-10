MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 10/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Conor McGregor (21-4) vs Donald Cerrone (36-13) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Holly Holm (12-5) vs Raquel Pennington (10-7) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Claudia Gadelha (17-4) vs Alexa Grasso (11-3) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Andre Fili (20-6) vs Sodiq Yusuff (10-1) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs Diego Ferreira (16-2) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Askar Asarov (10-0-1) vs Tim Elliott (15-9-1) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th
Josh Emmett (15-2) vs Arnold Allen (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th
Ray Borg (12-4) vs Rogerio Bontorin (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 16th
Paul Felder (17-4) vs Dan Hooker (19-8) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd
Magomed Mustafaev (15-2) vs Brad Riddell (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd
Tyson Pedro (7-3) vs Vinicius Moreira (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd
Jake Matthews (15-4) vs Emil Meek (9-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd
Ben Sosoli (7-2, 2 NC) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23rd
Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (20-1) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3) – UFC 248 – Mar 7th
Paige VanZant (8-4) vs Amanda Ribas (8-1) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Mar 14th
Brad Tavares (17-6) vs Antonio Carlos Junior (10-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 169 – Mar 14th
Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) vs Tony Ferguson (25-3) – UFC TBA – Apr 18th
Bellator
Ed Ruth (8-1) vs Yaroslav Amosov (22-0) – Bellator 239 – Feb 21st
