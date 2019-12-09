Select Page

Matt Brown Scouting Report

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lb (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
January 10, 1981

Record

21-16 (UFC: 14-10)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Brown belt in Judo
Green belt in Jujutsu

Championships Held

ISCF East Coast Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– as tough & scrappy as they come
– great chin – very hard to KO
– knockout machine – 13 of his wins via (T)KO
– above average reach both for his height & weight class
– really pushes the pace & brings the fight to his opponent
– very accurate striker
– mixes up striking well – punches, knees, kicks, etc.
– very dangerous in the clinch
– throws in unorthodox strikes
– constantly looking for submissions
– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2008
– trains with a good fight team
– trains at elevation

Weaknesses

– very susceptible to submissions – 10 losses via submissions
– very inconsistent – has gone on long losing streaks
– has never beaten an “elite” opponent
– poor takedown accuracy & defense
– mediocre striking defense
– gets hurt by body shots
– on the wrong side of 30


Synopsis

It’s looking like Matt Brown’s days in the octagon are numbered.

MMA Manifesto

