(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Brown Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lb (Welterweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

January 10, 1981

Record

21-16 (UFC: 14-10)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brown belt in Judo

Green belt in Jujutsu

Championships Held

ISCF East Coast Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– as tough & scrappy as they come

– great chin – very hard to KO

– knockout machine – 13 of his wins via (T)KO

– above average reach both for his height & weight class

– really pushes the pace & brings the fight to his opponent

– very accurate striker

– mixes up striking well – punches, knees, kicks, etc.

– very dangerous in the clinch

– throws in unorthodox strikes

– constantly looking for submissions

– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2008

– trains with a good fight team

– trains at elevation

Weaknesses

– very susceptible to submissions – 10 losses via submissions

– very inconsistent – has gone on long losing streaks

– has never beaten an “elite” opponent

– poor takedown accuracy & defense

– mediocre striking defense

– gets hurt by body shots

– on the wrong side of 30



Synopsis

It’s looking like Matt Brown’s days in the octagon are numbered.