Jose Aldo Scouting Report

Vitals

5’7″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
September 9, 1986

Record

28-5 (UFC: 10-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva

Championships Held

WEC Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2010-2015 (seven successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2016-2017 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– dynamic, explosive, extremely dangerous striker
– very powerful hitter (hands, knees, feet)
– crippling leg kicks
– unorthodox strikes
– very quick with his striking
– swarms opponent when senses an opening
– very athletic
– extremely experienced
– very well coached
– good on the ground (although doesn’t utilize it often)
– excellent striking defense
– lands almost twice as many significant strikes as he absorbs
– almost impenetrable takedown defense
– also very solid takedown accuracy
– big enough to fight in higher weight classes
– finishes fights
– is almost impossible to finish

Weaknesses

– not much clinch game
– some question his cardio
– doesn’t spend much time on the ground
– can be submitted
– goes through a difficult weight cut to get to featherweight – cut to bantamweight will be even worse
– effort level & motivation fluctuates
– can be knocked out
– has shown mind games can get to him
– has been injury prone throughout his career
– best days seem to be in his past

Synopsis

The king is dead.  Long live the king.

