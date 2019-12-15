Germaine de Randamie Career Earnings

Strikeforce & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name to see full payouts for that event

Strikeforce: Diaz vs Cyborg – Jan 29/11 – W (Webber) – $3,000 ($2,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Strikeforce Challengers: Fodor vs Terry – Jun 24/11 – L (Budd) – $2,500

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Aug 18/12 – W (Yamanaka) – $15,000 ($7,500 to show, $7,500 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Moraga – Jul 27/13 – W (Kedzie) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 – Nov 6/13 – L (Nunes) – $11,000

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – W (Pacheco) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Arlovski – May 8/16 – W (Elmose) – $81,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Holm) – $180,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – W (Pennington) – $90,600 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,600 fine from Pennington for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13/19 – W (Ladd) – $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Nunes) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $648,100