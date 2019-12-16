Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)

68″ reach, Orthodox

October 16, 1981

Record

23-7-1 (UFC: 17-7-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA D1 Wrestling All-American

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: (no title defenses)

UFC Lightweight Champion: 2010-2012 (three successful title defenses)

Strengths

– biggest heart in the sport

– incredibly tough

– great footwork

– extremely quick/fast – always moving

– superb wrestler

– off the charts cardio

– a takedown machine – can take down any opponent

– one of the best in UFC history at avoiding strikes

– lands a ton of strikes

– great at passing guard

– very strong ground and pound

– incredible chin

– impossible to finish – only finished once in career

– very well coached

– relentlessly pushes the pace

– has fought at lightweight in the past

– knockout power in his hands

– as experienced as they come

Weaknesses

– doesn’t finish fights

– not a huge amount of knockout power (don’t tell that to Gray Maynard, though)

– horrible strike accuracy

– poor takedown success rate

– mediocre takedown defense

– can get overpowered by larger opponents

– despite taking fights to the ground often (& being trained by a Gracie), doesn’t look for many submissions

– on the wrong side of 30

– has taken a lot of damage over his career

Synopsis

Frankie Edgar was one of the best lightweights of all-time, and he’s proven to be quite dangerous at featherweight, too.