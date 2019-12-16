Select Page

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

Posted by | Dec 16, 2019 | ,

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report
By: |


frankie edgar scouting report

Frankie Edgar Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
68″ reach, Orthodox
October 16, 1981

Record

23-7-1 (UFC: 17-7-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA D1 Wrestling All-American
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2010-2012 (three successful title defenses)

Strengths

– biggest heart in the sport
– incredibly tough
– great footwork
– extremely quick/fast – always moving
– superb wrestler
– off the charts cardio
– a takedown machine – can take down any opponent
– one of the best in UFC history at avoiding strikes
– lands a ton of strikes
– great at passing guard
– very strong ground and pound
– incredible chin
– impossible to finish – only finished once in career
– very well coached
– relentlessly pushes the pace
– has fought at lightweight in the past
– knockout power in his hands
– as experienced as they come

Weaknesses

– doesn’t finish fights
– not a huge amount of knockout power (don’t tell that to Gray Maynard, though)
– horrible strike accuracy
– poor takedown success rate
– mediocre takedown defense
– can get overpowered by larger opponents
– despite taking fights to the ground often (& being trained by a Gracie), doesn’t look for many submissions
– on the wrong side of 30
– has taken a lot of damage over his career

Synopsis

Frankie Edgar was one of the best lightweights of all-time, and he’s proven to be quite dangerous at featherweight, too.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Frankie Edgar Scouting Report



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Artur Kyshenko vs. Masato

Fight of the Day: Artur Kyshenko vs. Masato

December 4, 2019

Bones Jones to Defend Against Dominick Reyes

Bones Jones to Defend Against Dominick Reyes

November 23, 2019

UFC 246 to Feature Women's Title Tilt

UFC 246 to Feature Women&#039;s Title Tilt

November 21, 2019

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

December 2, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino