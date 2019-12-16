Frankie Edgar Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)
68″ reach, Orthodox
October 16, 1981
Record
23-7-1 (UFC: 17-7-1)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
NCAA D1 Wrestling All-American
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Championships Held
Reality Fighting Lightweight Champion: (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2010-2012 (three successful title defenses)
Strengths
– biggest heart in the sport
– incredibly tough
– great footwork
– extremely quick/fast – always moving
– superb wrestler
– off the charts cardio
– a takedown machine – can take down any opponent
– one of the best in UFC history at avoiding strikes
– lands a ton of strikes
– great at passing guard
– very strong ground and pound
– incredible chin
– impossible to finish – only finished once in career
– very well coached
– relentlessly pushes the pace
– has fought at lightweight in the past
– knockout power in his hands
– as experienced as they come
Weaknesses
– doesn’t finish fights
– not a huge amount of knockout power (don’t tell that to Gray Maynard, though)
– horrible strike accuracy
– poor takedown success rate
– mediocre takedown defense
– can get overpowered by larger opponents
– despite taking fights to the ground often (& being trained by a Gracie), doesn’t look for many submissions
– on the wrong side of 30
– has taken a lot of damage over his career
Synopsis
Frankie Edgar was one of the best lightweights of all-time, and he’s proven to be quite dangerous at featherweight, too.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Frankie Edgar Scouting Report