Cejudo No Longer Fyweight Champ; Benavidez vs. Figueiredo to Crown Champ

Jun 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) fights Joseph Benavidez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry Nikki Bella; you don’t have a champ-champ flirting with you anymore.

Henry Cejudo is no longer the UFC flyweight champion. Whether he was stripped of that distinction or voluntarily gave it up depends on who you ask.

Now, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will square off to fill the title vacancy.

Cejudo disputed MMA Junkie’s claim that the UFC was stripping him of the title; he clarified that he is relinquishing it.

UFC on ESPN+ 27 goes down February 29th at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA.

