Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 25/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Light/Featherweight 543 2 4 Douglas Lima Welterweight 419 3 2 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 418 4 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 410 5 5 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 331.5 6 6 Michael Chandler Lightweight 321 7 7 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweight 292.5 8 9 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 256.5 9 10 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 252 10 11 Darrion Caldwell Featherweight 250.5 11 12 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 226.5 12 13 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 196.5 13 14 Benson Henderson Lightweight 195 14 20 John Salter Middleweight 186.5 15 15 Michael Page Welterweight 184.5 16 16 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 177.5 17 17 Brent Primus Lightweight 176.5 18 18 Rafael Carvalho Light Heavyweight 175 19 19 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 171.5 20 20 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 171 21 22 Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 167 22 23 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweight 166 23 24 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 165.5 24 25 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 165 25 32 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 151 26 26 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 148 27 28 Eduardo Dantas Featherweight 140 28 29 Adam Borics Featherweight 139.5 29 31 Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 136.5 30 34 A.J. McKee Featherweight 130.5 31 33 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 127.5 32 27 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 126.5 33 30 Lyoto Machida Middleweight 126 34 35 Daniel Straus Featherweight 125 35 36 Javy Ayala Heavyweight 112.5 36 37 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 106.5 37 74 Logan Storley Welterweight 104 38 38 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 102.5 39 NR Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 101 40 40 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 100.5 41 41 Ed Ruth Welterweight 92.5 42 43 Juan Archuleta Featherweight 92 43 44 Daniel Carey Featherweight 91 44 45 Henry Corrales Featherweight 89 45 39 Jordan Young Light Heavyweight 87 46 62 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 85 47 48 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 84 47 62 Paul Daley Welterweight 84 49 49 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 83 50 50 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 82.5 51 51 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 81.5 52 46 Cass Bell Bantamweight 80 53 42 Derek Campos Featherweight 79 54 60 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 76 54 245 Leandro Higo Featherweight 76 54 55 Shawn Bunch Featherweight 76 54 203 Toby Misech Bantamweight 76 58 54 David Rickels Welterweight 75.5 59 46 Charlie Ward Middleweight 75 60 52 Tywan Claxton Featherweight 74 61 91 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 73 61 53 Joey Davis Welterweight 73 63 82 Haim Gozali Welterweight 72.5 63 58 James Gallagher Bantamweight 72.5 65 59 Brandon Girtz Lightweight 71 65 NR Romero Cotton Middleweight 71 67 61 Jon Fitch Welterweight 70 68 179 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 69.5 69 92 Adam Keresh Heavyweight 67.5 69 92 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 67.5 69 92 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 67.5 72 64 Ricky Bandejas Bantamweight 67 73 67 Jordan Williams Middleweight 66 74 68 Alessio Sakara Light Heavyweight 65 74 57 Mike Shipman Middleweight 65 76 69 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 64.5 77 72 Mauricio Alonso Middleweight 63 78 73 Hyder Amil Featherweight 62.5 79 102 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 61.5 79 75 Gaston Bolanos Featherweight 61.5 81 126 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweight 61 81 76 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 61 83 78 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 60.5 84 NR Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 60 84 64 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 60 86 79 Corey Browning Lightweight 59 87 80 Cris Lencioni Featherweight 57.5 87 80 Derek Anderson Welterweight 57.5 89 67 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 57 90 NR Mandel Nallo Lightweight 56 91 164 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 55 92 83 Georgi Karakhanyan Featherweight 54 93 84 Aaron Pico Featherweight 53 93 70 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 53 95 85 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 52.5 95 85 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 52.5 95 85 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 52.5 95 85 Tony Johnson Middleweight 52.5 99 71 Matt Mitrione Heavyweight 51.5 99 89 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 51.5 101 66 Saad Awad Lightweight 50.5 102 150 Zarrukh Adashev Bantamweight 49.5 103 92 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 47.5 103 NR Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 47.5 103 NR Dalton Rosta Light Heavyweight 47.5 103 92 Dillon Danis Middleweight 47.5 103 92 Jake Hager Heavyweight 47.5 103 92 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 47.5 103 92 Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 47.5 103 92 Nation Gibirck Lightweight 47.5 103 92 Pete Rogers Featherweight 47.5 103 92 Weber Almeida Featherweight 47.5 113 222 Keri Taylor Melendez Women’s Flyweight 47 114 NR Gabriel Green Featherweight 45 115 106 Brian Moore Bantamweight 44 116 NR Connor Dixon Welterweight 43 116 197 Patrick Mix Bantamweight 43 118 109 Andre Fialho Middleweight 42 119 203 Chris Bungard Lightweight 41 119 203 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 41 119 168 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweight 41 119 104 Marcus Surin Lightweight 41 123 113 Mike Kimbel Bantamweight 40.5 124 116 Justin Tenedora Bantamweight 40 124 NR Killys Mota Lightweight 40 124 116 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 40 127 116 Erick Silva Welterweight 39 127 120 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 39 129 121 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweight 38.5 130 NR Devin Powell Lightweight 38 131 123 Tim Caron Middleweight 37.5 131 108 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 37.5 133 124 Jeremiah Labiano Featherweight 36.5 134 113 Erik Perez Bantamweight 36 134 NR John Douma Bantamweight 36 134 125 Nekruz Mirkhojaev Lightweight 36 134 116 Nick Newell Lightweight 36 138 126 John Teixeira Featherweight 35.5 139 131 Alfie Davis Lightweight 35 139 111 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweight 35 139 113 Sam Sicilia Featherweight 35 142 128 Jon Tuck Lightweight 34.5 142 128 Matt Perez Bantamweight 34.5 144 NR Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 34 144 NR Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 34 146 132 Dylan Logan Featherweight 32.5 146 132 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 32.5 148 134 Joshua Jones Lightweight 32 149 135 Pat Curran Featherweight 31.5 150 137 Adil Benjilany Featherweight 31 151 128 Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 30.5 151 138 Rudy Schaffroth Heavyweight 30.5 153 139 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 30 153 NR Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 30 153 NR Lewis Long Welterweight 30 153 121 Roy Nelson Heavyweight 30 153 NR Ryan Hardy Evans Welterweight 30 158 141 Jordan Newman Middleweight 29.5 158 141 Josh Streacker Welterweight 29.5 158 141 Khonry Gracie Welterweight 29.5 158 NR Raz Bring Bantamweight 29.5 158 141 Richie Smullen Featherweight 29.5 158 141 Ricky Furar Bantamweight 29.5 164 147 Frank Mir Heavyweight 29 165 148 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 28.5 165 107 Joe Schilling Middleweight 28.5 165 148 Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 28.5 168 150 AJ Agazarm Featherweight 27.5 168 150 James Barnes Bantamweight 27.5 168 245 Jon Manley Welterweight 27.5 168 150 Josh San Diego Bantamweight 27.5 168 150 Justin Burlinson Welterweight 27.5 168 NR Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 27.5 168 136 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 27.5 175 157 Brandon Laroco Featherweight 27 175 NR Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 27 175 157 Diego Herzog Middleweight 27 175 157 Jackie Gosh Welterweight 27 175 127 Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 27 180 139 Charlie Leary Lightweight 26.5 180 141 Chuck Campbell Light Heavyweight 26.5 182 NR Aiden Lee Featherweight 25 182 162 Antonio McKee Welterweight 25 182 NR Ava Knight Women’s Flyweight 25 182 162 Brandon Polcare Bantamweight 25 182 162 Cal Ellenor Bantamweight 25 182 162 Ian Butler Welterweight 25 182 162 Jason Jackson Welterweight 25 182 162 Justin Sumter Middleweight 25 182 245 Kirill Medvedovsky Lightweight 25 182 NR Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 25 182 162 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 25 182 NR Ron Becker Bantamweight 25 182 162 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 25 195 172 Ashley Reece Welterweight 24.5 195 172 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweight 24.5 195 172 Ignacio Ortiz Featherweight 24.5 195 172 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 24.5 195 150 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 24.5 195 NR Tyree Fortune Light Heavyweight 24.5 195 172 Will Fleury Middleweight 24.5 202 157 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 24 203 177 Thomas Oswald Welterweight 23 204 179 Adel Altamimi Featherweight 22.5 204 179 Andrea Fusi Welterweight 22.5 204 179 Chris Avila Lightweight 22.5 204 179 Dan Cassell Lightweight 22.5 204 179 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 22.5 204 179 Domingos Barros Heavyweight 22.5 204 179 Dominique Wooding Bantamweight 22.5 204 179 George Courtney Featherweight 22.5 204 179 Giorgio Pietrini Welterweight 22.5 204 179 James Bennett Featherweight 22.5 204 86 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweight 22.5 204 179 Richard Kiely Welterweight 22.5 204 162 Sunni Imhotep Lightweight 22.5 204 179 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 22.5 218 195 Myles Jury Lightweight 22 219 196 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 21 220 177 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 20.5 221 197 Darren Smith Lightweight 20 221 197 Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 20 223 201 A.J. Matthews Welterweight 19 223 201 Frans Mlambo Bantamweight 19 223 NR Manny Muro Lightweight 19 226 203 Aaron Chalmers Lightweight 18 226 NR E.J. Brooks Welterweight 18 226 197 Terry Brazier Lightweight 18 229 209 James Bochnovic Middleweight 17.5 230 NR Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 17 231 203 Nathan Rose Featherweight 16 232 188 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 14.5 232 NR Dustin Barca Lightweight 14.5 232 211 James Terry Welterweight 14.5 232 211 Jim Wallhead Welterweight 14.5 232 55 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 14.5 232 211 Paul Redmond Lightweight 14.5 232 211 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweight 14.5 232 211 Robert Morrow Middleweight 14.5 240 NR Jeremy Petley Lightweight 13.5 241 216 Galore Bofando Welterweight 13 241 216 Pat Casey Lightweight 13 243 NR Robert Whiteford Featherweight 12 243 NR Shane Campbell Welterweight 12 245 197 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweight 11.5 246 219 Joseph Holmes Welterweight 10 246 219 Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 10 246 219 Luis Erives Lightweight 10 246 219 Peter Queally Lightweight 10 246 NR Tim Wilde Lightweight 10 246 219 Walter Pugliesi Welterweight 10 252 224 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 9.5 252 229 Joseph Creer Middleweight 9.5 252 NR Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 9.5 252 NR Kevin Fryer Middleweight 9.5 252 224 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 9.5 257 226 Iony Razafiarison Women’s Featherweight 9 258 229 Constantin Gnusariov Welterweight 5 258 NR Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 5 258 NR Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 5 258 NR Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 5 258 229 John Beneduce Featherweight 5 258 229 John Mercurio Welterweight 5 258 NR Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 5 258 229 Peter Ishiguro Featherweight 5 258 NR Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 5 258 NR Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 5 258 NR Soren Bak Lightweight 5 269 227 Andy Murad Welterweight 4.5 269 208 Bec Rawlings Women’s Flyweight 4.5 269 NR Demetrius Plaza Welterweight 4.5 269 235 Kane Mousah Lightweight 4.5 269 235 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 4.5 269 235 Saul Rogers Featherweight 4.5 269 NR Sean Clements Lightweight 4.5 276 240 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4 276 240 David Duran Bantamweight 4 278 243 Amber Leibrock Women’s Featherweight 3.5 278 243 James Mulheron Light Heavyweight 3.5 280 245 Adam Gustab Featherweight 0 280 245 Albert Gonzales Middleweight 0 280 NR Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 280 245 Azunna Anyanwu Heavyweight 0 280 NR Brandon Bender Featherweight 0 280 245 Brandon Medina Bantamweight 0 280 NR Brandon Pieper Lightweight 0 280 NR Bryson Bolohao Middleweight 0 280 NR Chris Cisneros Welterweight 0 280 245 Craig Fairley Lightweight 0 280 NR Damian Frankiewicz Featherweight 0 280 245 Daniel Crawford Featherweight 0 280 NR Dominic Clark Lightweight 0 280 245 Elias Anderson Featherweight 0 280 222 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 0 280 245 Fred Freeman Lightweight 0 280 NR George Tokkos Middleweight 0 280 245 Gerald Harris Middleweight 0 280 NR Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 0 280 NR Grachik Bozinyan Middleweight 0 280 NR Gustavo Wurlitzer Lightweight 0 280 245 Hesdy Gerges Heavyweight 0 280 245 Hracho Darpinyan Middleweight 0 280 245 Ion Pascu Welterweight 0 280 NR Jacob Landin Featherweight 0 280 245 John Redmond Middleweight 0 280 240 Jonathan Santa Maria Bantamweight 0 280 245 Jorge Juarez Featherweight 0 280 245 Justin Roswell Welterweight 0 280 NR Karl Abrektsson Light Heavyweight 0 280 245 Keith Berry Middleweight 0 280 245 Keith McCabe Welterweight 0 280 245 Kiichi Kunimoto Welterweight 0 280 245 Kona Oliveira Welterweight 0 280 245 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweight 0 280 NR Lucas Borges Middleweight 0 280 245 Luis Vargas Lightweight 0 280 NR Mario Navarro Featherweight 0 280 245 Martin Hudson Middleweight 0 280 245 Mike Jasper Middleweight 0 280 245 Nathan Stolen Lightweight 0 280 245 Rodolfo Rocha Welterweight 0 280 245 Roger Huerta Lightweight 0 280 245 Roman Salazar Bantamweight 0 280 245 Ronny Markes Heavyweight 0 280 245 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 280 245 Ryan Walker Lightweight 0 280 NR Sabriye Sengul Women’s Flyweight 0 280 245 Sam Slater Lightweight 0 280 NR Spencer Higa Featherweight 0 280 NR Tevin Dyce Bantamweight 0 280 245 Thomas Lopez Featherweight 0 280 NR Tom Mearns Featherweight 0 280 NR Ty Gwerder Middleweight 0 280 NR Tyler Beneke Featherweight 0 280 245 Wanderlei Silva Heavyweight 0 280 245 Will Lavine Middleweight 0

