Alistair Overeem Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 245 lbs (Heavyweight)

80″ reach, Orthodox

May 17, 1980

Record

45-17 (1 NC) (UFC: 10-6)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Kickboxing champion

2005 ADCC European Trials winner

Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Green belt in Judo

Championships Held

2H2H Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion: 2002

2H2H Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004 (no title defenses)

Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion: 2007-2010 (one successful title defense)

Dream Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– exceptional physical strength

– above average reach

– very experienced

– world class striker/kickboxer

– extremely hard hitter

– big time knockout artist

– killer knees

– also very good submission skills (19 wins via submission)

– historically accurate striker

– solid striking defense

– very good takedown & takedown defense %s

– fighting much smarter & cautious now

– solid wrestling skills

Weaknesses

– old & lots of miles on his odometer

– failed drug test in past

– susceptible to knockouts – can’t take big shots

– has bad habit of turning back to opponent & running away from strikes

– questionable cardio

– overconfidence has cost him in the past

– is significantly smaller than he was in the past

Synopsis

The Demolition Man’s long-awaited UFC career took a bit to get off the ground, but now he’s constantly in the mix for title shots.