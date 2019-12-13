Alexander Volkanovski Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson – Nov 12/16 – W (Kasuya) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Hunt – Jun 11/17 – W (Hirota) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Young) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Kennedy) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – W (Elkins) – $119,000 ($60,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Mendes) – $180,000 ($65,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Aldo) – $140,000 ($70,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $554,500