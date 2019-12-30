2019 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.
Was 2019 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Isabela de Padua, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $146,673 in 2018, up from an average earnings of $138,250 in 2018.
A few more stats that you might find interesting:
– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (221 fighters – 37%) make less than that. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.
– 214 fighters (36%) earned six-figures in 2019 (33% in 2018).
– 18 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2019, and they earned an average of $974,028 (up from $783,400 in 2018) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000; lowest – Rose Namajunas: $195,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.
– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2019 was Alistair Overeem, who pulled in a cool $1,730,000.
Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov*
|$6,090,000
|2
|Alistair Overeem*
|$1,730,000
|3
|Donald Cerrone*
|$1,300,000
|4
|Anderson Silva*
|$1,290,000
|5
|Max Holloway*
|$1,220,000
|6
|Israel Adesanya*
|$1,098,000
|7
|Amanda Nunes
|$1,080,000
|7
|Jon Jones
|$1,080,000
|9
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$1,032,000
|10
|Kamaru Usman
|$ 970,000
|11
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$ 960,000
|12
|Henry Cejudo*
|$ 880,000
|12
|Junior dos Santos*
|$ 880,000
|14
|Ben Askren*
|$ 830,500
|15
|Jose Aldo*
|$ 830,000
|15
|Stipe Miocic
|$ 830,000
|17
|Nate Diaz*
|$ 790,000
|18
|Charles Oliveira*
|$ 760,000
|19
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 710,000
|20
|Colby Covington*
|$ 680,000
|20
|Urijah Faber
|$ 680,000
|22
|Demian Maia*
|$ 638,000
|23
|Dustin Poirier*
|$ 620,000
|24
|Justin Gaethje*
|$ 609,000
|25
|Greg Hardy*
|$ 573,500
|26
|Marlon Moraes*
|$ 567,000
|27
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 560,000
|27
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 560,000
|29
|Daniel Cormier
|$ 540,000
|29
|Tyron Woodley
|$ 540,000
|31
|Anthony Pettis
|$ 535,000
|32
|Francis Ngannou*
|$ 525,000
|33
|Frankie Edgar*
|$ 505,000
|34
|Derrick Lewis*
|$ 500,000
|34
|Volkan Oezdemir*
|$ 500,000
|36
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 499,000
|37
|Vicente Luque*
|$ 490,000
|38
|Cain Velasquez
|$ 460,000
|38
|Jim Miller*
|$ 460,000
|40
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*
|$ 450,000
|41
|Petr Yan*
|$ 441,000
|42
|Robbie Lawler*
|$ 440,000
|42
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 440,000
|44
|Stephen Thompson*
|$ 430,000
|45
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 420,000
|46
|Joseph Benavidez*
|$ 400,000
|47
|Kelvin Gasetlum*
|$ 394,000
|48
|Diego Sanchez
|$ 391,000
|49
|Mike Perry
|$ 383,000
|50
|Dan Hooker*
|$ 380,000
|50
|Rafael dos Anjos*
|$ 380,000
|50
|T.J. Dillashaw*
|$ 380,000
|53
|Jessica Andrade*
|$ 370,000
|54
|Marlon Vera*
|$ 366,000
|55
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 360,000
|56
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 348,000
|57
|Stefan Struve*
|$ 344,000
|58
|Chris Weidman
|$ 335,000
|59
|Darren Till*
|$ 331,000
|60
|Holly Holm
|$ 330,000
|61
|Kevin Lee*
|$ 327,000
|62
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$ 320,000
|63
|Beneil Dariush*
|$ 319,000
|63
|Eryk Anders*
|$ 319,000
|65
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 314,000
|66
|Jeremy Stephens*
|$ 311,000
|67
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$ 310,000
|68
|Gilbert Burns*
|$ 306,000
|69
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 300,000
|70
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 298,000
|71
|Zabit Magomedsharipov*
|$ 289,000
|72
|Blagoy Ivanov*
|$ 281,000
|73
|Jared Cannonier*
|$ 280,000
|74
|Ben Rothwell*
|$ 278,000
|75
|Walt Harris*
|$ 276,000
|76
|Johnny Walker*
|$ 272,000
|77
|Yair Rodriguez*
|$ 270,000
|78
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 265,000
|79
|Ed Herman*
|$ 262,000
|80
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 260,000
|81
|Cory Sandhagen*
|$ 259,500
|82
|Thiago Alves*
|$ 256,000
|83
|Omari Akhmedov*
|$ 255,000
|84
|Carla Esparza*
|$ 252,000
|85
|Belal Muhammad*
|$ 250,000
|86
|Irene Aldana*
|$ 246,100
|87
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 240,000
|88
|Tony Ferguson*
|$ 235,000
|89
|Anthony Rocco Martin*
|$ 226,000
|90
|Germaine de Randamie
|$ 225,000
|90
|James Vick*
|$ 225,000
|92
|Andre Fili
|$ 224,000
|93
|Jessica Eye*
|$ 221,600
|94
|Viviane Araujo*
|$ 221,400
|95
|Randa Markos*
|$ 220,000
|96
|Weili Zhang*
|$ 219,500
|97
|Clay Guida*
|$ 219,000
|98
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 215,000
|99
|Pedro Munhoz*
|$ 214,173
|100
|Al Iaquinta*
|$ 214,000
|101
|Misha Cirkunov*
|$ 213,000
|102
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 211,000
|102
|Niko Price*
|$ 211,000
|104
|Gilbert Melendez
|$ 210,000
|104
|Luke Rockhold
|$ 210,000
|104
|Yoel Romero
|$ 210,000
|107
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 208,000
|107
|Paul Felder*
|$ 208,000
|109
|Geoff Neal*
|$ 207,500
|110
|Francisco Trinaldo*
|$ 201,000
|110
|Nik Lentz*
|$ 201,000
|112
|Macy Chiasson*
|$ 200,500
|113
|Alex Caceres*
|$ 200,000
|113
|Michelle Waterson*
|$ 200,000
|115
|Liz Carmouche*
|$ 199,000
|116
|Alex Oliveira*
|$ 198,000
|116
|Josh Emmett*
|$ 198,000
|116
|Song Yadong*
|$ 198,000
|119
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 195,000
|120
|Aspen Ladd*
|$ 194,500
|121
|Kron Gracie*
|$ 188,000
|121
|Raphael Assuncao*
|$ 188,000
|123
|Cody Garbrandt
|$ 185,000
|124
|Corey Anderson*
|$ 184,000
|125
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
|$ 183,000
|126
|Gunnar Nelson*
|$ 182,000
|127
|Angela Hill*
|$ 180,000
|127
|Matt Brown
|$ 180,000
|129
|Paulo Costa
|$ 174,000
|130
|Tim Means*
|$ 173,000
|131
|B.J. Penn*
|$ 170,000
|132
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick*
|$ 168,500
|133
|Krzysztof Jotko*
|$ 168,000
|134
|Paul Craig*
|$ 164,000
|135
|Bryce Mitchell*
|$ 161,900
|136
|Jussier Formiga*
|$ 161,000
|137
|Joe Lauzon
|$ 160,000
|138
|Gerald Meerschaert*
|$ 157,000
|139
|Alexander Volkov*
|$ 155,000
|140
|Rob Font*
|$ 151,000
|141
|Warlley Alves*
|$ 148,000
|142
|Jimmie Rivera*
|$ 146,000
|143
|Ricardo Ramos*
|$ 145,500
|144
|Cris Cyborg*
|$ 145,000
|145
|Islam Makhachev*
|$ 144,000
|146
|Karl Roberson*
|$ 142,000
|146
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 142,000
|146
|Michael Johnson*
|$ 142,000
|149
|Kyung Ho Kang*
|$ 139,000
|150
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira*
|$ 138,000
|151
|Randy Brown*
|$ 136,000
|152
|Ricky Simon*
|$ 135,500
|153
|Arnold Allen*
|$ 133,000
|154
|Ciryl Gane*
|$ 132,500
|155
|Leon Edwards*
|$ 132,000
|156
|Cynthia Calvillo*
|$ 130,900
|157
|Bryan Barberena*
|$ 130,000
|157
|Jimi Manuwa*
|$ 130,000
|157
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 130,000
|157
|Sam Alvey*
|$ 130,000
|157
|Uriah Hall*
|$ 130,000
|162
|Tristan Connelly*
|$ 125,900
|163
|Renan Barao*
|$ 125,400
|164
|Dwight Grant*
|$ 123,000
|165
|Louis Smolka*
|$ 122,000
|166
|James Krause*
|$ 120,000
|167
|Michal Oleksiejczuk*
|$ 119,000
|168
|Antonina Shevchenko*
|$ 117,000
|168
|Khalil Rountree Jr*
|$ 117,000
|170
|Darren Stewart*
|$ 116,400
|171
|Court McGee*
|$ 116,000
|171
|Makwan Amirkhani*
|$ 116,000
|173
|Kevin Holland*
|$ 115,500
|173
|Calvin Kattar*
|$ 115,000
|173
|Enrique Barzola*
|$ 115,000
|173
|Zak Cummings*
|$ 115,000
|177
|Michael Chiesa
|$ 114,000
|178
|Steven Peterson*
|$ 113,100
|179
|Scott Holtzman*
|$ 112,200
|180
|Magomed Ankalaev*
|$ 111,500
|181
|Rustam Khabilov*
|$ 111,200
|182
|Joanne Calderwood*
|$ 111,000
|183
|Cody Stamann*
|$ 110,000
|183
|Marc Diakiese*
|$ 110,000
|183
|Megan Anderson*
|$ 110,000
|183
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 110,000
|187
|Jonathan Martinez*
|$ 109,000
|188
|Alexander Hernandez*
|$ 108,500
|189
|Roxanne Modafferi*
|$ 108,200
|190
|Aleksandar Rakic*
|$ 108,000
|191
|Claudia Gadelha
|$ 107,000
|192
|Muslim Salikhov*
|$ 105,500
|193
|Edmen Shahbazyan*
|$ 105,000
|194
|Antonio Carlos Junior*
|$ 104,000
|194
|Devonte Smith*
|$ 104,000
|194
|Drew Dober*
|$ 104,000
|197
|Luke Sanders
|$ 103,600
|198
|Alexa Grasso*
|$ 103,000
|198
|John Makdessi
|$ 103,000
|198
|Leonardo Santos*
|$ 103,000
|198
|Li Jingliang*
|$ 103,000
|202
|Yana Kunitskaya*
|$ 102,500
|203
|Andrew Sanchez*
|$ 102,000
|203
|Hakeem Dawodu*
|$ 102,000
|203
|Sergio Moraes*
|$ 102,000
|206
|Montana De La Rosa*
|$ 101,500
|207
|Alonzo Menifield*
|$ 101,000
|207
|Grant Dawson*
|$ 101,000
|207
|Heili Alateng*
|$ 101,000
|207
|Makhmud Muradov*
|$ 101,000
|207
|Sergey Pavlovich*
|$ 101,000
|212
|Ben Saunders
|$ 100,000
|212
|Ilir Latifi*
|$ 100,000
|212
|Mickey Gall*
|$ 100,000
|215
|Charles Rosa
|$ 99,000
|215
|Danny Roberts*
|$ 99,000
|217
|Alex Morono*
|$ 98,000
|218
|Max Griffin*
|$ 97,000
|219
|Molly McCann*
|$ 95,000
|220
|Lina Lansberg*
|$ 94,000
|220
|Marcin Tybura*
|$ 94,000
|222
|Carlos Diego Ferreira*
|$ 93,800
|223
|Alejandro Perez
|$ 92,500
|223
|John Phillips*
|$ 92,500
|225
|Brandon Davis*
|$ 92,000
|225
|Tim Boetsch*
|$ 92,000
|227
|Gillian Robertson*
|$ 91,000
|227
|Paige VanZant*
|$ 91,000
|229
|Alexis Davis*
|$ 90,000
|229
|Katlyn Chookagian*
|$ 90,000
|231
|Andrea Lee*
|$ 89,000
|232
|Brandon Moreno*
|$ 88,000
|232
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 88,000
|234
|Veronica Macedo*
|$ 87,500
|235
|Arman Tsarukyan*
|$ 87,000
|235
|Charles Jourdain*
|$ 87,000
|235
|Lucie Pudilova*
|$ 87,000
|235
|Mario Bautista*
|$ 87,000
|239
|Deron Winn*
|$ 86,600
|239
|Michel Pereira*
|$ 86,600
|241
|Sijara Eubanks*
|$ 85,500
|242
|Ian Heinisch*
|$ 85,000
|242
|Julianna Pena
|$ 85,000
|242
|Nordine Taleb*
|$ 85,000
|245
|Marina Rodriguez*
|$ 83,100
|246
|Bethe Correia*
|$ 82,900
|247
|Aleksei Oleinik*
|$ 82,000
|247
|Darren Elkins
|$ 82,000
|247
|Dhiego Lima*
|$ 82,000
|247
|Magomed Mustafaev*
|$ 82,000
|247
|Nasrat Haqparast*
|$ 82,000
|247
|Tecia Torres*
|$ 82,000
|253
|Nathaniel Wood*
|$ 81,500
|254
|Bobby Moffett*
|$ 81,000
|254
|Maycee Barber*
|$ 81,000
|254
|Stevie Ray*
|$ 81,000
|257
|Maurice Greene*
|$ 79,000
|258
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*
|$ 78,000
|259
|Khama Worthy
|$ 77,500
|260
|Ray Borg*
|$ 77,400
|261
|Eddie Wineland*
|$ 77,000
|261
|Roosevelt Roberts*
|$ 77,000
|263
|Ismail Naurdiev*
|$ 76,500
|264
|Ion Cutelaba*
|$ 76,000
|264
|Ross Pearson*
|$ 76,000
|264
|Sergio Pettis*
|$ 76,000
|267
|Luis Pena*
|$ 75,900
|268
|Dennis Bermudez*
|$ 75,000
|268
|Ricardo Lamas*
|$ 75,000
|270
|Ryan Hall
|$ 74,000
|271
|Brad Riddell*
|$ 73,500
|271
|David Zawada*
|$ 73,500
|271
|Jack Shore*
|$ 73,500
|271
|Ottman Azaitar*
|$ 73,500
|271
|Yorgan De Castro*
|$ 73,500
|276
|Alexander Gustafsson*
|$ 73,000
|276
|Gian Villante*
|$ 73,000
|278
|Manny Bermundez
|$ 72,700
|279
|Gregor Gillespie*
|$ 72,000
|279
|JJ Aldrich*
|$ 72,000
|279
|Shamil Abdurakhimov*
|$ 72,000
|282
|Brad Tavares*
|$ 71,000
|282
|Claudia Silva*
|$ 71,000
|284
|Jennifer Maia*
|$ 70,800
|285
|Desmond Green*
|$ 70,000
|285
|Matt Wiman*
|$ 70,000
|285
|Rani Yahya*
|$ 70,000
|288
|Curtis Millender*
|$ 69,500
|289
|Doo Ho Choi*
|$ 69,000
|289
|Eric Spicely*
|$ 69,000
|289
|Polo Reyes*
|$ 69,000
|292
|Julio Arce*
|$ 68,000
|292
|Renato Moicano*
|$ 68,000
|294
|Raoni Barcelos*
|$ 67,500
|295
|Christos Giagos*
|$ 66,000
|295
|Jake Matthews*
|$ 66,000
|297
|Jack Marshman*
|$ 65,200
|298
|David Branch*
|$ 65,000
|299
|John Lineker
|$ 64,000
|299
|Tatiana Suarez*
|$ 64,000
|301
|Batgerel Danaa*
|$ 63,500
|301
|Jamie Mullarkey*
|$ 63,500
|301
|Jin Soo Son*
|$ 63,500
|304
|Casey Kenney*
|$ 62,600
|305
|Brad Katona*
|$ 61,500
|306
|Drakkar Klose
|$ 61,000
|306
|Raquel Pennington*
|$ 61,000
|308
|Alexander Yakovlev*
|$ 60,000
|308
|Chas Skelly*
|$ 60,000
|308
|Dan Ige*
|$ 60,000
|308
|Devin Clark*
|$ 60,000
|308
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz*
|$ 60,000
|308
|Lando Vannata*
|$ 60,000
|314
|Dong Hyun Ma*
|$ 59,800
|315
|Ariane Lipski*
|$ 59,500
|315
|Daniel Teymur*
|$ 59,500
|315
|Sodiq Yusuff*
|$ 59,500
|318
|Augusto Sakai*
|$ 59,000
|318
|Damir Ismagulov*
|$ 59,000
|318
|Hannah Cifers
|$ 59,000
|318
|Jared Gordon*
|$ 59,000
|318
|Ryan Spann*
|$ 59,000
|323
|Erik Koch*
|$ 58,000
|323
|Jose Alberto Quinonez*
|$ 58,000
|325
|Davi Ramos*
|$ 57,000
|326
|Cezar Ferreira
|$ 55,000
|326
|Cortney Casey
|$ 55,000
|328
|Rogerio Bontorin*
|$ 54,400
|329
|Andre Soukhamthath*
|$ 54,000
|329
|Damir Hadzovic*
|$ 54,000
|329
|John Dodson*
|$ 54,000
|329
|Poliana Botelho
|$ 54,000
|333
|Alan Jouban
|$ 53,000
|333
|Ashley Yoder*
|$ 53,000
|335
|Markus Perez*
|$ 52,000
|336
|Chase Hooper
|$ 51,500
|336
|Mara Romero Borella*
|$ 51,500
|336
|Matt Frevola*
|$ 51,500
|339
|Amanda Ribas*
|$ 51,000
|339
|Chris Gutierrez*
|$ 51,000
|339
|Da Un Jung*
|$ 51,000
|339
|Maryna Moroz*
|$ 51,000
|339
|Movsar Evloev*
|$ 51,000
|344
|Klidson Abreu*
|$ 50,500
|344
|Seung Woo Choi*
|$ 50,500
|346
|Alessio Di Chirico*
|$ 50,000
|346
|Elias Theodorou*
|$ 50,000
|346
|Lyman Good*
|$ 50,000
|346
|Sheymon Moraes*
|$ 50,000
|350
|Marvin Vettori*
|$ 49,000
|351
|Khalid Taha*
|$ 48,600
|352
|Alex Perez*
|$ 48,000
|352
|Dustin Ortiz*
|$ 48,000
|354
|Mike Rodriguez*
|$ 47,500
|355
|Benito Lopez
|$ 47,200
|356
|Douglas Silva de Andrade*
|$ 47,000
|356
|Frank Camacho*
|$ 47,000
|356
|Livia Renata Souza*
|$ 47,000
|359
|Myles Jury
|$ 46,000
|360
|Andre Ewell*
|$ 45,500
|360
|Emily Whitmire*
|$ 45,500
|362
|Gabriel Benitez
|$ 45,000
|362
|Jim Crute*
|$ 45,000
|362
|Kevin Aguilar*
|$ 45,000
|362
|Laureano Staropoli*
|$ 45,000
|362
|Marcin Vettori
|$ 45,000
|362
|Said Nurmagomedov*
|$ 45,000
|362
|Takashi Sato*
|$ 45,000
|362
|Vince Morales*
|$ 45,000
|370
|Trevor Smith*
|$ 44,000
|370
|Wilson Reis
|$ 44,000
|372
|Sarah Moras*
|$ 43,400
|373
|Chance Rencountre*
|$ 43,000
|373
|Mike Davis*
|$ 43,000
|373
|Mirsad Bektic
|$ 43,000
|373
|Pannie Kianzad*
|$ 43,000
|373
|Randy Costa*
|$ 43,000
|373
|Virna Jandiroba*
|$ 43,000
|373
|Wellington Turman*
|$ 43,000
|373
|Yancy Medeiros*
|$ 43,000
|381
|Alex White*
|$ 42,000
|381
|Justin Willis
|$ 42,000
|381
|Oskar Piechota*
|$ 42,000
|384
|Anthony Hernandez*
|$ 41,000
|384
|Felicia Spencer*
|$ 41,000
|384
|Joel Alvarez*
|$ 41,000
|384
|Mark De La Rosa*
|$ 41,000
|384
|Tai Tuivasa*
|$ 41,000
|384
|Vinc Pichel*
|$ 41,000
|390
|Jeff Hughes*
|$ 40,500
|390
|Marc-Andre Barriault*
|$ 40,500
|390
|Vinicius Moreira*
|$ 40,500
|393
|Bobby Green*
|$ 40,000
|393
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 40,000
|395
|Trevin Giles*
|$ 39,500
|396
|Allen Crowder*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Chris Fishgold*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Cole Smith*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Dalcha Lungiambula*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Geraldo de Freitas*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Jalin Turner*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Jordan Espinosa*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Luiz Garagorri*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Miranda Granger*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Sergey Khandozhko*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Tanner Boser*
|$ 39,000
|396
|Thiago Moises*
|$ 39,000
|408
|Ji Yeon Kim*
|$ 38,000
|408
|Siyar Bahadurzada*
|$ 38,000
|410
|Alex da Silva*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Austin Hubbard*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Callan Porter*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Felipe Colares*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Jun Yong Park*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Kennedy Nzechukwu*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Ketlen Vieira
|$ 37,000
|410
|Kyle Nelson*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Rafael Fiziev*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Raphael Pessoa*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Sabina Mazo*
|$ 37,000
|410
|Sergey Spivak*
|$ 37,000
|422
|Matt Sayles*
|$ 36,600
|423
|Mackenzie Dern*
|$ 36,500
|424
|Michel Prazeres*
|$ 36,000
|324
|Xiaonan Yan*
|$ 36,000
|426
|Liu Pingyuan*
|$ 35,500
|427
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|$ 35,000
|427
|Frankie Saenz
|$ 35,000
|427
|Marion Reneau*
|$ 35,000
|427
|Nadia Kassem*
|$ 35,000
|431
|Nicco Montano
|$ 33,500
|431
|Tonya Evinger*
|$ 33,500
|433
|Keita Nakamura*
|$ 33,000
|434
|Arjan Bhullar*
|$ 32,000
|434
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov*
|$ 32,000
|434
|Julian Erosa*
|$ 32,000
|434
|Junior Albini*
|$ 32,000
|434
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier*
|$ 32,000
|434
|Song Kenan*
|$ 32,000
|434
|Sultan Aliev*
|$ 32,000
|441
|Aleksandra Albu*
|$ 31,500
|441
|Lauren Mueller*
|$ 31,500
|441
|Shane Young*
|$ 31,500
|444
|Dan Moret*
|$ 31,000
|444
|Juan Adams*
|$ 31,000
|444
|Nohelin Hernandez*
|$ 31,000
|444
|Polyana Viana*
|$ 31,000
|448
|Michael Trizano*
|$ 30,500
|449
|Patrick Cummins*
|$ 30,000
|449
|Teruto Ishihara*
|$ 30,000
|451
|Darko Stosic*
|$ 29,000
|451
|Joseph Duffy*
|$ 29,000
|451
|Lauren Murphy*
|$ 29,000
|451
|Martin Bravo*
|$ 29,000
|451
|Nina Ansaroff*
|$ 29,000
|456
|Davey Grant*
|$ 28,000
|456
|Merab Dvalishvili*
|$ 28,000
|458
|Brianna Van Buren
|$ 27,500
|458
|Claudio Puelles*
|$ 27,500
|458
|Don Madge*
|$ 27,500
|458
|Gavin Tucker*
|$ 27,500
|458
|Jodie Esquibel
|$ 27,500
|458
|John Allan
|$ 27,500
|458
|Montel Jackson
|$ 27,500
|465
|Mizuki Inoue*
|$ 27,100
|466
|Alen Amedovski*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Boston Salmon*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Carlos Hauchin*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Danilo Belluardo*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Derrick Krantz*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Grigorii Popov*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Khadis Ibragimov*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Kyle Prepolec*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Kyle Stewart*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Mairbek Taisumov*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Marcos Mariano*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Priscila Cachoeira*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Raulian Paiva*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Rostem Akman*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Ryan MacDonald*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Thomas Gifford*
|$ 27,000
|466
|Zelim Imadaev*
|$ 27,000
|483
|David Teymur*
|$ 25,000
|483
|Nicolas Dalby*
|$ 25,000
|485
|Vanessa Melo*
|$ 24,000
|486
|Amanda Lemos*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Andre Muniz*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Bea Malecki*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Billy Quarantillo*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Brendan Allen
|$ 23,500
|486
|Giga Chikadze*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Hunter Azure*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Joe Solecki*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Julia Avila*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Karol Rosa*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Loma Lookboonme*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Luana Carolina*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Mark Madsen*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Miguel Baeza*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Mike Grundy*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Miles Johns*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Omar Morales*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Punahele Soriano
|$ 23,500
|486
|Rodolfo Vieira*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Saparbek Safarov*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Sean Brady
|$ 23,500
|486
|Sean Woodson
|$ 23,500
|486
|Shamil Gamzatov*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 23,500
|486
|Tracy Cortez*
|$ 23,500
|511
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima*
|$ 23,000
|511
|Nick Hein*
|$ 23,000
|511
|Sarah Frota*
|$ 23,000
|514
|Kyle Bochniak
|$ 22,000
|514
|Ryan Benoit*
|$ 22,000
|516
|Joaquim Silva*
|$ 21,000
|517
|Justin Ledet*
|$ 20,000
|517
|Ramazan Emeev*
|$ 20,000
|519
|Eric Shelton
|$ 19,000
|519
|Mitch Gagnon*
|$ 19,000
|521
|Daniel Spitz
|$ 18,000
|521
|Gina Mazany
|$ 18,000
|521
|Jessica-Rose Clark*
|$ 18,000
|521
|Jordan Rinaldi*
|$ 18,000
|521
|Luke Jumeau*
|$ 18,000
|521
|Zubaira Tukhugov*
|$ 18,000
|527
|Alexey Kunchenko*
|$ 17,500
|527
|Danny Henry*
|$ 17,500
|527
|Nad Narimani*
|$ 17,500
|530
|Magomed Bibulatov*
|$ 17,100
|531
|Zak Ottow*
|$ 17,000
|532
|Austin Arnett*
|$ 16,000
|532
|Jason Gonzalez
|$ 16,000
|532
|Jessica Aguilar*
|$ 16,000
|532
|Marcelo Golm*
|$ 16,000
|532
|Syuri Kondo*
|$ 16,000
|532
|Talita Bernardo*
|$ 16,000
|532
|Teemu Packalen*
|$ 16,000
|539
|Liana Jojua*
|$ 15,900
|540
|Aiemann Zahabi*
|$ 15,500
|540
|Ben Sosoli
|$ 15,500
|540
|Bevon Lewis*
|$ 15,500
|540
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr.*
|$ 15,500
|540
|Charles Byrd
|$ 15,500
|540
|Humberto Bandenay*
|$ 15,500
|540
|Jesus Pinedo
|$ 15,500
|540
|Jordan Griffin*
|$ 15,500
|540
|Rachael Ostovich*
|$ 15,500
|540
|Shana Dobson
|$ 15,500
|540
|Todd Duffee*
|$ 15,500
|551
|Bruno Silva*
|$ 15,400
|552
|Kurt Holobaugh*
|$ 14,000
|553
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Anderson dos Santos*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Antonio Arroyo*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Ariane Carnelossi*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Askar Askarov*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Dequan Townsend*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Diana Belbita
|$ 13,500
|553
|Dmitrii Smoliakov
|$ 13,500
|553
|Domingo Pilarte
|$ 13,500
|553
|Don’Tale Mayes*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Duda Santana*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Fares Ziam*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Gabriel Silva*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Hannah Goldy*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Hector Aldana*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Jacob Kilburn*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Jonathan Pearce
|$ 13,500
|553
|Journey Newson*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Justin Tafa*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Lara Procopio*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Lerone Murphy*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Maki Pitolo*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Mallory Martin*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Nicolae Negumereanu*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Rodrigo Vargas*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Roman Kopylov*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Salim Touahri*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Suman Mokhtarian*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Sung Bin Jo*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Taila Santos*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Te Edwards*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Tyson Nam*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Wu Yanan*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Wuliji Buren*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Yoshinori Horie*
|$ 13,500
|553
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos*
|$ 13,500
|589
|Cole Williams*
|$ 10,500
|589
|Isabela de Padua*
|$ 10,500
