Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

Fortis MMA comes out on top! Congratulations to coach Sayif Saud and the team.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 Fortis MMA 0.792 19 5 0 0 28 2 1 City Kickboxing 0.900 9 1 2 0 22 3 3 Elevation Fight Team 0.786 11 3 0 0 16 4 4 Fight Ready 0.750 6 2 2 0 14 5 7 Roufusport 0.609 14 9 0 0 10 5 5 Team Oyama 0.857 6 1 0 0 10 7 7 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.833 5 1 0 0 8 7 45 Hard Knocks 365 0.520 13 12 2 0 8 7 10 MMA Factory 1.000 4 0 0 0 8 7 10 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 4 0 0 0 8 11 9 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 2 0 1 0 7 11 6 Factory X 0.609 14 9 0 1 7 11 NR Freestyle Fighting Gym 1.000 2 0 1 0 7 14 10 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 14 10 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 14 10 Glory MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 14 10 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 14 10 Next Generation 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 14 10 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.688 11 5 0 2 6 14 10 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 14 21 Thai Brasil 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 14 10 Tristar 0.600 9 6 0 0 6 23 21 Adrenaline MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 23 21 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 23 21 Arena Dortmund 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Barata MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Burigude 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Champion’s Creed MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Chute Boxe 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 23 21 Eagles MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Elevate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Fight Club Nart 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Fight Move Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Korean Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Lobo Gym 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 23 21 London Shootfighters 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.600 6 4 0 0 4 23 21 Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Michigan Top Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 New Stream 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Redline Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 46 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 SikJitsu 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 23 21 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 23 21 Tiger Muay Thai 0.474 9 10 2 0 4 23 21 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 52 46 All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 21 American Top Team Portland 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 52 46 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Black Sheep MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 21 Cerrado MMA 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 52 46 Checkmat Vancouver 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 China Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 NR Combat Sport & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Enbo Gedou 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Fight Fit Militia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Frontline Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Futures MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Gornik Leczna 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 NR Gracie Tampa South 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 H.B.U.T.C 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Impact Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Jupps Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 102 Korean Zombie MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 102 Marajo Brothers Team 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 52 46 MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 102 MMAGOLD 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 52 46 New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 North East Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 NR Port City Sports Performance 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Regiment Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Rumble Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Scottish Hit Squad 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Team Kaobon 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Team Markos 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 52 46 Team Strela 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 The Academy Pittsburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 UFD Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 52 46 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 102 101 Strong Style Fight Team 0.333 1 2 1 0 1 103 102 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 303 Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 161 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 46 Akhmat Fight Team 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 103 102 Apex MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 102 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 BMF Ranch 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 46 Charlie’s Combat Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 CM System 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 102 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Delincuentes MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Dragon Power 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 161 Fight House 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Freak-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Gracie Fusion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 House of Champions 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Imperio Fight 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 102 Industrials 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Invictus MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Lauzon MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 103 102 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Nick Diaz Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 46 Nova Uniao 0.500 5 5 0 0 0 103 102 Ohana Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Peresvet FT 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Phalanx MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 103 102 Phuket Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Pitch Black MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Polar Bear Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Renegade MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Rio Fighters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 SBG Ireland 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 103 46 Shaved Bears MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Sok Thai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 10 Team Alpha 0.500 9 9 0 0 0 103 102 Team Destruction 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Team Greco 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Team Kattar MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Team Maximo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Toshido MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Trench Tech 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Tribe Tokyo MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 161 World Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 103 102 WWFC Promotion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 162 159 Genesis Training Center 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1 162 159 Kings MMA 0.538 7 6 0 1 -1 164 161 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Alan Belcher MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Alliance-Square 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 American Kickboxing Academy 0.476 10 11 1 1 -2 164 161 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Bronx Hill MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Bulgarian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 102 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2 164 161 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Chosen Few Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 102 Combat Sports Academy 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2 164 161 Core MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 228 Fit NHB 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Gorets MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 NR Harris Holt Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Higher Level MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Inside Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Magnus MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 MMA Masters 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 228 MOB Training Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 One Kick’s Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Parana Vale Tudo 0.400 2 3 1 1 -2 164 161 Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Renzo Gracie Philly 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 NR Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 School of Self Awarness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 South Shore Sportfighting 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 102 Syndicate MMA 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2 164 161 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 164 161 Team Nikolai MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Team Rati 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Team Tungaa 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Triple Threat Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 164 161 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Victoria Moreni 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 West Oahu MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 161 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 164 NR Zingano BJJ 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 231 46 CSA Holland 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3 231 227 Jackson-Wink 0.435 10 13 2 1 -3 233 228 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 ATS 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 161 Australian Top Team 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 233 228 Babuino Gold Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 161 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4 233 228 Genesis BJJ 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 233 228 Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Killer Bees 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 161 Piranha Grappling Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 233 228 Sambo Piter 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Team 515 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Team Quest 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 233 228 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 NR Tulsa Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 233 228 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 267 261 PMA Super Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 267 261 San Diego Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 267 261 Treigning Lab 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5 270 265 Astra Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 270 269 Entram Gym 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 270 265 Five Rounds 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 270 228 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 270 265 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 3 6 0 0 -6 275 161 Gracie Technics 0.250 1 3 1 2 -7 275 268 TATA Fight Team 0.333 2 4 0 1 -7 277 261 American Top Team 0.458 33 39 3 2 -9 277 274 Xtreme Couture 0.429 9 12 0 1 -9 279 269 Allstars Training Center 0.143 1 6 0 0 -10 279 271 Evolucao Thai 0.273 3 8 0 0 -10 279 271 MMA Lab 0.353 6 11 0 0 -10 282 271 Alliance MMA 0.313 5 11 0 0 -12 283 275 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.250 4 12 0 0 -16

