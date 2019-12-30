Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
Fortis MMA comes out on top! Congratulations to coach Sayif Saud and the team.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|Fortis MMA
|0.792
|19
|5
|0
|0
|28
|2
|1
|City Kickboxing
|0.900
|9
|1
|2
|0
|22
|3
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.786
|11
|3
|0
|0
|16
|4
|4
|Fight Ready
|0.750
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|5
|7
|Roufusport
|0.609
|14
|9
|0
|0
|10
|5
|5
|Team Oyama
|0.857
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|7
|7
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.833
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7
|45
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.520
|13
|12
|2
|0
|8
|7
|10
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|10
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|11
|9
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11
|6
|Factory X
|0.609
|14
|9
|0
|1
|7
|11
|NR
|Freestyle Fighting Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|14
|10
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Glory MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Next Generation
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.688
|11
|5
|0
|2
|6
|14
|10
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|21
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Tristar
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|23
|21
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Burigude
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Champion’s Creed MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Chute Boxe
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Fight Move Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Korean Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Lobo Gym
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|New Stream
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|46
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|SikJitsu
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.474
|9
|10
|2
|0
|4
|23
|21
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|52
|46
|All Powers Fitness & Fighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|21
|American Top Team Portland
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|21
|Cerrado MMA
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Checkmat Vancouver
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|NR
|Combat Sport & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Enbo Gedou
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Fight Fit Militia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Frontline Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Futures MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Gornik Leczna
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Gracie Barra Katy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|NR
|Gracie Tampa South
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|H.B.U.T.C
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Jupps Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|102
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|102
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|102
|MMAGOLD
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|North East Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|NR
|Port City Sports Performance
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Regiment Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Rumble Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Team Kaobon
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Team Markos
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|The Academy Pittsburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|UFD Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|46
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|102
|101
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|103
|102
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|303 Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|161
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|46
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Apex MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|BMF Ranch
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|46
|Charlie’s Combat Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|CM System
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Dragon Power
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|161
|Fight House
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Gracie Fusion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|House of Champions
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Imperio Fight
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Industrials
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Invictus MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Lauzon MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Nick Diaz Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|46
|Nova Uniao
|0.500
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Ohana Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Peresvet FT
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Phalanx MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Phuket Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Polar Bear Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Renegade MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Rio Fighters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|SBG Ireland
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|103
|46
|Shaved Bears MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Sok Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|10
|Team Alpha
|0.500
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Team Destruction
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Team Greco
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Team Maximo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|The Jungle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Toshido MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Trench Tech
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|161
|World Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|102
|WWFC Promotion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|162
|159
|Genesis Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|162
|159
|Kings MMA
|0.538
|7
|6
|0
|1
|-1
|164
|161
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|10eme Round
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Alliance-Square
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.476
|10
|11
|1
|1
|-2
|164
|161
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|BJJ Revolution Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Bronx Hill MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Bulgarian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|102
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Chosen Few Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|102
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Core MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|228
|Fit NHB
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Gorets MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|NR
|Harris Holt Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Higher Level MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Inside Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Magnus MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Mexican Pride
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|MMA Masters
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|228
|MOB Training Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.400
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|164
|161
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Renzo Gracie Philly
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|NR
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|School of Self Awarness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Sports Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|102
|Syndicate MMA
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Team Nikolai MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Team Rati
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Team Tungaa
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Victoria Moreni
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|West Oahu MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|161
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|164
|NR
|Zingano BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|231
|46
|CSA Holland
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|231
|227
|Jackson-Wink
|0.435
|10
|13
|2
|1
|-3
|233
|228
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|161
|Australian Top Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Babuino Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|161
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Genesis BJJ
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|161
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|RVCA Training Center
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Sambo Piter
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Team Quest
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|NR
|Tulsa Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|233
|228
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|267
|261
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|267
|261
|San Diego Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|267
|261
|Treigning Lab
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|270
|265
|Astra Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|270
|269
|Entram Gym
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|270
|265
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|270
|228
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|270
|265
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-6
|275
|161
|Gracie Technics
|0.250
|1
|3
|1
|2
|-7
|275
|268
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|1
|-7
|277
|261
|American Top Team
|0.458
|33
|39
|3
|2
|-9
|277
|274
|Xtreme Couture
|0.429
|9
|12
|0
|1
|-9
|279
|269
|Allstars Training Center
|0.143
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-10
|279
|271
|Evolucao Thai
|0.273
|3
|8
|0
|0
|-10
|279
|271
|MMA Lab
|0.353
|6
|11
|0
|0
|-10
|282
|271
|Alliance MMA
|0.313
|5
|11
|0
|0
|-12
|283
|275
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.250
|4
|12
|0
|0
|-16
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2019 MMA Fight Camp Final Team Standings