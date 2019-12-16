'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung Scouting Report

Chan Sung Jung

Vitals

5’9″ 145 lbs (Featherweight)

72″ reach, Orthodox

March 17, 1987

Record

15-5 (UFC: 5-2)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

3rd dan black belt in Taekwondo

Black belt in Judo

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

4th dan black belt in Hapkido

Championships Held

Pancrase Korea Neo-Blood Lightweight Tournament Champion: 2008

Korea FC 65 kg Tournament Champion: 2008

Strengths

– above average reach

– fantastic submission skills

– pulls off unique, rare submissions

– knockout power in his hands

– very aggressive fighter

– good at passing guard on the ground

– active striker – lands a lot of strikes

– uses all limbs to strike & tries unique strikes

– solid striking defense

– very good takedown accuracy & takedown defense

– belts in multiple martial art disciplines

– well rounded fighter

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out

– hasn’t beaten many elite opponents

– due to his aggressive style he gets hit a lot

– not an overly accurate striker

– injury prone

– missed most of prime due to military service & injury

Synopsis

There aren’t many fighters more exciting than The Korean Zombie. But can he parlay his crowd-pleasing style into UFC gold?