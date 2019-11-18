Select Page

UFC Sao Paulo Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC Sao Paulo Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Sao Paulo  Pick ‘Em Contest and to Daniel for being the monthly winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozentruik on Dec 7th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jan Blachowicz – 61%
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%
Charles Oliveira – 91%
Antonio Arroyo – 57%
Wellington Turman – 57%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 96-58 (62%)


1 ryanC 9
2 Daniel 8
2 Derek Imm 8
4 blake cooper 7
5 Dave K. 6
5 Steve Risk 6
7 Corey Heck 5
7 Luke Rhoads 5
7 Nathan H. 5
7 Robert Oakes 5
7 The MMA Manifesto 5
12 Brandon Kaplan 4
12 Frankie Dicristofano 4
12 Herman Martinez 4
12 Michael J. 4
12 MMAinVA 4
12 SternFan74 4
18 Cameron Walsh 3
18 Isaac 3
18 larry chaput 3
18 Rodney 3
22 Neil H. 2
23 James Weise 1
23 theJawas 1


November Top Five

1 Daniel 19
2 Nathan H. 16
2 Ryan C 16
4 Blake Cooper 15
4 The MMA Manifesto 15


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 199
2 Brandon Kaplan 187
3 Dave K. 184
4 Herman Martinez 183
4 MMAinVA 183
6 Derek Imm 178
7 Michael J. 175
8 Sternfan74 174
9 Cameron Walsh 168
9 The MMA Manifesto 168

