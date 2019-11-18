Congratulations to ryanC for winning our UFC Sao Paulo Pick ‘Em Contest and to Daniel for being the monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozentruik on Dec 7th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Jan Blachowicz – 61%
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%
Charles Oliveira – 91%
Antonio Arroyo – 57%
Wellington Turman – 57%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 96-58 (62%)
UFC Sao Paulo Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|ryanC
|9
|2
|Daniel
|8
|2
|Derek Imm
|8
|4
|blake cooper
|7
|5
|Dave K.
|6
|5
|Steve Risk
|6
|7
|Corey Heck
|5
|7
|Luke Rhoads
|5
|7
|Nathan H.
|5
|7
|Robert Oakes
|5
|7
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|12
|Brandon Kaplan
|4
|12
|Frankie Dicristofano
|4
|12
|Herman Martinez
|4
|12
|Michael J.
|4
|12
|MMAinVA
|4
|12
|SternFan74
|4
|18
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|18
|Isaac
|3
|18
|larry chaput
|3
|18
|Rodney
|3
|22
|Neil H.
|2
|23
|James Weise
|1
|23
|theJawas
|1
November Top Five
|1
|Daniel
|19
|2
|Nathan H.
|16
|2
|Ryan C
|16
|4
|Blake Cooper
|15
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|15
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|199
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|187
|3
|Dave K.
|184
|4
|Herman Martinez
|183
|4
|MMAinVA
|183
|6
|Derek Imm
|178
|7
|Michael J.
|175
|8
|Sternfan74
|174
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|168
|9
|The MMA Manifesto
|168
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Sao Paulo Pick 'Em Results