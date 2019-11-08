UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|6
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|584
|2
|2
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|521
|3
|3
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|508.5
|4
|4
|3
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantam/Flyweight
|471
|5
|5
|7
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|467.5
|6
|6
|5
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|459
|7
|13
|8
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|457
|8
|7
|15
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|451
|9
|9
|9
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|389
|10
|10
|1
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|376.5
|11
|11
|10
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|370.5
|12
|12
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|351.5
|13
|8
|14
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|334
|14
|14
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|15
|15
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|15
|15
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|17
|17
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|18
|18
|11
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|276.5
|19
|19
|12
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|270.5
|20
|20
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|265
|21
|22
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|253
|22
|23
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|251
|23
|32
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|247.5
|24
|29
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|244
|25
|24
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|236
|26
|30
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|233
|26
|25
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|233
|28
|26
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|229.5
|29
|27
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|228.5
|29
|27
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|228.5
|31
|21
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|218
|32
|63
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|200
|33
|33
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|199.5
|34
|34
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Light Heavyweight
|197
|35
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|195
|35
|35
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|195
|37
|47
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|191
|38
|38
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|39
|40
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|182.5
|40
|41
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|181.5
|41
|42
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|181
|42
|44
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|178
|43
|46
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|177
|44
|47
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|45
|113
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|174
|46
|37
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|173
|47
|49
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|172.5
|48
|50
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|172
|48
|98
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|172
|50
|51
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|168.5
|51
|52
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|168
|52
|31
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|164
|53
|81
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|163
|54
|44
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|161
|54
|55
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|56
|56
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|160.5
|57
|57
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|58
|59
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|157
|58
|59
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|157
|60
|43
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|156
|61
|87
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|154.5
|62
|39
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|153
|62
|61
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|64
|62
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|65
|63
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|148.5
|66
|65
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|148
|67
|53
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|145
|67
|79
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|145
|69
|68
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|140
|70
|54
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|139
|71
|69
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|72
|70
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|73
|73
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|137
|74
|74
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|75
|72
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|134
|75
|75
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|134
|77
|76
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|78
|57
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|132
|79
|NR
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|131
|80
|79
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|128
|81
|107
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|124.5
|82
|82
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|124
|82
|82
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|124
|84
|85
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|123
|85
|70
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|121.5
|86
|86
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|121
|87
|66
|Chris Weidman
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|87
|87
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|87
|87
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|120
|90
|92
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|118.5
|91
|93
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|118
|92
|94
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|93
|76
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|93
|95
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|116.5
|93
|95
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|116.5
|96
|97
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|116
|97
|98
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|98
|100
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|99
|101
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|113.5
|99
|84
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|113.5
|101
|107
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|112.5
|101
|103
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|103
|104
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|112
|103
|67
|James Vick
|Welterweight
|112
|103
|104
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|106
|247
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|111.5
|107
|78
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|110
|107
|107
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|107
|87
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|110
|110
|111
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|109
|110
|111
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109
|112
|17
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|107.5
|113
|115
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|106
|113
|200
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|106
|115
|116
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|105
|116
|224
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|104.5
|117
|117
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|118
|102
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|103
|119
|118
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|102.5
|120
|119
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|121
|120
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|101.5
|122
|122
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|98
|122
|107
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|124
|196
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|97
|124
|124
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|124
|124
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|127
|126
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|128
|128
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|95
|129
|129
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|94.5
|130
|126
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|94
|131
|130
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|93.5
|132
|132
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|90
|132
|132
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|90
|132
|132
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|90
|135
|135
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|89
|136
|106
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|88.5
|137
|138
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|137
|138
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|88
|139
|141
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|86
|139
|141
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|86
|141
|122
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|142
|143
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|85
|143
|143
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|85
|144
|145
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|144
|145
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|84.5
|144
|145
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|147
|148
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|147
|148
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|149
|150
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|83.5
|150
|163
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|83
|151
|151
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|82.5
|152
|153
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|82
|152
|203
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|82
|152
|153
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|82
|155
|NR
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|81.5
|156
|155
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|157
|156
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|80.5
|157
|184
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|80.5
|157
|156
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80.5
|160
|131
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|80
|161
|159
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|79
|162
|160
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|78.5
|163
|161
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|78
|164
|162
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|165
|163
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|76.5
|166
|165
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|76
|166
|165
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|76
|168
|168
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|168
|168
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|75.5
|170
|NR
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|170
|170
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|75
|172
|138
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|74.5
|173
|231
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|74
|174
|135
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|73.5
|174
|171
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|73.5
|176
|172
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|176
|172
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|73
|178
|165
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|71
|178
|178
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|178
|178
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|181
|180
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|181
|151
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|70
|183
|181
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|184
|158
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|68.5
|184
|182
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|68.5
|186
|183
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|68
|187
|184
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|187
|184
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|187
|184
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|190
|207
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|67
|191
|190
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|192
|191
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|192
|196
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|194
|192
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|65
|194
|193
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|196
|194
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|64.5
|196
|137
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|64.5
|198
|174
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|64
|198
|196
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|200
|199
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|63.5
|201
|174
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|63
|202
|200
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62.5
|202
|200
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|204
|184
|Ben Askren
|Welterweight
|60
|205
|203
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|205
|203
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|205
|420
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|208
|206
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|58.5
|209
|207
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|58
|210
|209
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|57
|211
|210
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|56.5
|211
|245
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|56.5
|213
|222
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|56
|214
|213
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|215
|213
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54
|216
|215
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|53.5
|216
|215
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|53.5
|218
|218
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|52.5
|218
|218
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|52.5
|218
|218
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|218
|218
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|52.5
|222
|222
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|222
|340
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|52
|224
|313
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|51
|224
|227
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|51
|224
|227
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|51
|224
|177
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|51
|228
|247
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|50.5
|228
|229
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|50.5
|228
|229
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|50.5
|231
|292
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|50
|231
|231
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|233
|233
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49.5
|233
|210
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|235
|235
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|49
|235
|210
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|49
|237
|237
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|238
|239
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|48
|238
|239
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|48
|238
|239
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|238
|239
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|48
|242
|237
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|47.5
|242
|330
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|242
|244
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|47.5
|242
|330
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|306
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|246
|NR
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|47
|248
|217
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|46.5
|249
|224
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|46
|250
|249
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|45
|250
|249
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|250
|249
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|45
|253
|253
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|44.5
|253
|253
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|44.5
|253
|447
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|44.5
|253
|253
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|44.5
|257
|256
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|44
|257
|235
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|44
|257
|256
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|260
|258
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|43.5
|261
|259
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|261
|233
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|239
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|259
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|265
|261
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|265
|261
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|267
|261
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|41.5
|268
|384
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|41
|268
|264
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|41
|270
|266
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|40.5
|270
|245
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|40.5
|270
|415
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40.5
|273
|267
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|273
|NR
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|40
|273
|267
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|273
|267
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|40
|273
|267
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|273
|267
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|273
|267
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|40
|280
|274
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39.5
|280
|274
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|39.5
|282
|276
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39
|282
|276
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|39
|284
|249
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|38
|284
|279
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|286
|279
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|37.5
|287
|282
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|288
|264
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|36.5
|289
|284
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|36
|290
|286
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|291
|287
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|291
|287
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|35
|293
|289
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|293
|276
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|34.5
|295
|290
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|295
|290
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|297
|483
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|33.5
|298
|294
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|33
|298
|294
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|300
|296
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|301
|297
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|301
|297
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|301
|297
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|301
|284
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|32
|301
|297
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|32
|306
|279
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|31.5
|306
|303
|Polo Reyes
|Featherweight
|31.5
|308
|305
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|308
|412
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|310
|306
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|310
|292
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|30
|310
|306
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|30
|310
|306
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|30
|310
|495
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|30
|315
|330
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|29.5
|316
|297
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|316
|316
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|318
|297
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|28
|319
|303
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|27.5
|319
|319
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|319
|319
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|319
|319
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|323
|323
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|324
|324
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|324
|324
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|324
|495
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|26.5
|324
|310
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|26.5
|324
|324
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|329
|327
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|329
|327
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|329
|310
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|26
|332
|313
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|333
|330
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|25
|333
|330
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|333
|330
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|333
|330
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|333
|316
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|333
|330
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|333
|330
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|333
|NR
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|25
|341
|340
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|341
|319
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|341
|447
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|341
|313
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|341
|340
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|24.5
|352
|316
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|24
|352
|350
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|24
|354
|351
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|23.5
|354
|351
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|354
|351
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|23.5
|357
|354
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|357
|369
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|23
|358
|267
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|22.5
|358
|356
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|358
|356
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|358
|356
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|358
|356
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|358
|356
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|22.5
|365
|363
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|365
|363
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|367
|340
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|21.5
|367
|330
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|367
|366
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|21.5
|370
|367
|Xiaonan Yan
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|371
|370
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|371
|370
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|371
|370
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|371
|356
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|20
|371
|370
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|371
|370
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|371
|370
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|371
|370
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|371
|370
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|20
|380
|379
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|19.5
|381
|363
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|381
|380
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|19
|383
|382
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|383
|382
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|385
|384
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|385
|384
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|385
|384
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|385
|384
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|18
|385
|370
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|385
|384
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|18
|385
|384
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|18
|392
|391
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|17.5
|392
|391
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|394
|394
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|394
|394
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|394
|399
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|397
|396
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|398
|397
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|398
|397
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|400
|400
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|14.5
|400
|400
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|14.5
|400
|400
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|14.5
|403
|403
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|403
|403
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|403
|403
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|406
|407
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|13.5
|406
|407
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|406
|407
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|13.5
|406
|429
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|13.5
|406
|407
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|411
|411
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|412
|412
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|12.5
|412
|495
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|12.5
|412
|412
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|12.5
|415
|415
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|12
|415
|403
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|12
|415
|415
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|418
|418
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|11
|419
|419
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|420
|420
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|10
|420
|NR
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|10
|420
|495
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|10
|420
|NR
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|420
|420
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|420
|NR
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|10
|420
|420
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|10
|420
|495
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|10
|420
|420
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|10
|420
|420
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|10
|420
|495
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|10
|420
|420
|Tristan Connelly
|Welterweight
|10
|420
|420
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|433
|429
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|433
|NR
|Johnny Nunez
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|433
|429
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|433
|429
|Trevor Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|9.5
|437
|434
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|437
|495
|Boston Salmon
|Bantamweight
|9
|437
|434
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|9
|437
|434
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|437
|354
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|9
|442
|429
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|442
|420
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|8.5
|442
|437
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|442
|437
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|442
|437
|Pingyuan Liu
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|447
|440
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|447
|440
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|8
|447
|440
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|8
|450
|444
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|450
|444
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|452
|446
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|452
|440
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|7
|454
|447
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|5
|454
|447
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|5
|454
|495
|Callan Potter
|Welterweight
|5
|454
|447
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|5
|454
|447
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|5
|454
|447
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|5
|454
|447
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|5
|454
|447
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|454
|447
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|454
|447
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|454
|447
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|454
|447
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|5
|454
|447
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|5
|454
|447
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|454
|447
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|454
|495
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|5
|454
|495
|Raphael Pessoa
|Heavyweight
|5
|454
|447
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|454
|447
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|454
|447
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|5
|454
|447
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|5
|454
|447
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|5
|454
|NR
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|5
|483
|470
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|483
|447
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|4.5
|483
|470
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|495
|483
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|495
|483
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|495
|483
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|495
|NR
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|495
|483
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|495
|483
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|495
|470
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4
|502
|490
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|502
|490
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|502
|490
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|502
|490
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|506
|495
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|495
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|495
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Batgerel Danaa
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Bruno Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Carlos Huachin
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|495
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|506
|495
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Eric Wisely
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Grigory Popov
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|495
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Khadis Ibragimov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Kyle Prepolec
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Liana Jouja
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|506
|113
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Maki Pitolo
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|495
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|495
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|506
|391
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|506
|495
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|495
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Rostem Akman
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|495
|Ryan MacDonald
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|495
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|506
|495
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|506
|495
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|506
|495
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|495
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|506
|495
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|506
|495
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|506
|495
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|506
|495
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|0
|506
|495
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|506
|NR
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|506
|495
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Nov 8/19