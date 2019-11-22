UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 22/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|457
|2
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|334
|3
|3
|8
|Kelvin Gastelum
|218
|4
|4
|6
|Darren Till
|191
|5
|5
|4
|Yoel Romero
|173
|6
|6
|9
|Derek Brunson
|172
|6
|6
|5
|Jared Cannonier
|172
|8
|8
|3
|Paulo Costa
|157
|9
|9
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|156
|10
|10
|13
|Brad Tavares
|131
|11
|11
|Tim Boetsch
|128
|12
|12
|12
|Uriah Hall
|116.5
|13
|24
|10
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|111.5
|14
|13
|15
|Omari Akhmedov
|105
|15
|19
|Marvin Vettori
|97
|16
|15
|11
|Ian Heinisch
|85
|17
|16
|14
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|82
|18
|14
|Gerald Meerschaert
|74.5
|19
|17
|Tom Breese
|71
|20
|18
|Zak Cummings
|68
|21
|20
|Cezar Ferreira
|56.5
|21
|23
|Eryk Anders
|56.5
|23
|21
|Krzysztof Jotko
|54
|24
|24
|Darren Stewart
|50.5
|25
|22
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|50
|26
|36
|Karl Roberson
|45.5
|27
|27
|16
|Anderson Silva
|40
|27
|NR
|Brendan Allen
|40
|27
|26
|Markus Perez
|40
|30
|28
|Trevin Giles
|37.5
|31
|30
|Eric Spicely
|32
|31
|29
|Kevin Holland
|32
|33
|32
|Rodolfo Vieira
|30
|34
|33
|Alessio Di Chirico
|28
|35
|31
|Andrew Sanchez
|27.5
|35
|34
|Jack Marshman
|27.5
|37
|35
|Anthony Hernandez
|25
|38
|37
|Oskar Piechota
|23.5
|39
|38
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|40
|39
|Charles Byrd
|20
|41
|40
|John Phillips
|10
|42
|NR
|Trevor Smith
|9.5
|43
|NR
|Andre Muniz
|5
|43
|41
|Makhmud Muradov
|5
|43
|43
|Wellington Turman
|5
|46
|41
|Deron Winn
|4.5
|47
|43
|Adam Yandiev
|0
|47
|43
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|47
|NR
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|47
|43
|Bevon Lewis
|0
|47
|43
|Jun Yong Park
|0
|47
|43
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|0
|47
|NR
|Roman Kopylov
|0
|47
|43
|Tim Williams
|0
Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings
