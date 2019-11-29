UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 389 3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5 4 4 5 Justin Gaethje 253 5 7 9 Kevin Lee 247.5 6 5 14 Charles Oliveira 244.5 7 6 8 Dan Hooker 233 8 8 16 Islam Makhachev 195 9 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 182.5 10 11 7 Paul Felder 181.5 11 NR 12 Anthony Pettis 177 12 10 10 Al Iaquinta 164 13 12 15 Alexander Hernandez 159 14 13 Francisco Trinaldo 131.5 15 16 Leonardo Santos 124 16 14 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 17 15 Beneil Dariush 110 17 18 David Teymur 110 19 19 Nik Lentz 109 20 20 Scott Holtzman 101.5 21 21 11 Edson Barboza 98 22 22 Yancy Medeiros 95 23 24 Jim Miller 83.5 24 29 Joe Lauzon 81.5 25 25 Davi Ramos 78.5 26 26 Damir Hadzovic 76 26 26 Drew Dober 76 28 23 Alexander Yakovlev 74 29 28 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73 30 31 Magomed Mustafaev 71 31 32 Mairbek Taisumov 70 32 33 Vinc Pichel 65 33 34 Luis Pena 64 34 35 Clay Guida 58.5 35 36 John Makdessi 53.5 36 37 Desmond Green 52.5 36 37 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5 38 39 Joaquim Silva 51 38 30 Michael Johnson 51 40 41 Drakkar Klose 47.5 41 42 Lando Vannata 46.5 42 40 Stevie Ray 44 43 43 Devonte Smith 43 44 44 Marc Diakiese 41.5 45 45 Khama Worthy 40 46 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35 47 48 Alan Patrick 32 47 48 Joseph Duffy 32 49 47 Frank Camacho 30 50 50 Don Madge 27.5 51 52 Dong Hyun Ma 24.5 51 52 Matt Frevola 24.5 53 55 Claudio Puelles 23 54 56 Jalin Turner 22.5 55 51 Alex White 21.5 56 54 Jared Gordon 20 56 57 Joel Alvarez 20 56 57 Teemu Packalen 20 59 59 Christos Giagos 18 60 60 Josh Emmett 17 61 63 Roosevelt Roberts 16 62 61 Mizuto Hirota 14 63 62 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 64 63 Gray Maynard 12.5 65 65 Mark Madsen 10 65 65 Mike Davis 10 65 65 Ottman Azaitar 10 68 68 Jason Gonzalez 8 69 69 Alex da Silva 5 69 69 Austin Hubbard 5 69 69 Brad Riddell 5 69 80 Rafael Fiziev 5 73 72 Jesus Pinedo 4.5 73 72 John Gunther 4.5 73 72 Thiago Moises 4.5 76 72 Bobby Green 4 76 77 Darrell Horcher 4 76 77 Jessin Ayari 4 79 80 Eric Wisely 0 79 80 Fares Ziam 0 79 80 Jamie Mullarkey 0 79 NR Jonathan Pearce 0 79 80 Kurt Holobaugh 0 79 80 Kyle Prepolec 0 79 80 Marcos Mariano 0 79 72 Matt Wiman 0 79 80 Rodrigo Vargas 0 79 80 Te Edwards 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

