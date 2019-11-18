Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Nov 18/19

ufc boston fighter salaries

Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Dominick Reyes (red) fights Chris Weidman (blue) in a light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 376.5
2 3 4 Anthony Smith 176
3 14 5 Dominick Reyes 174
4 2 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 165
5 9 6 Corey Anderson 154.5
6 4 Ovince Saint Preux 145
7 6 3 Thiago Santos 138
8 7 10 Glover Teixeira 133
9 11 7 Jan Blachowicz 132
10 8 9 Volkan Oezdemir 123
11 5 Chris Weidman 120
11 9 Luke Rockhold 120
13 12 14 Misha Cirkunov 116.5
14 13 12 Johnny Walker 98
15 15 13 Ilir Latifi 89
16 16 15 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88
17 17 11 Aleksandar Rakic 85
18 18 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84
19 19 Ion Cutelaba 82
20 20 16 Nikita Krylov 81
21 21 Jimmy Crute 70
22 22 Sam Alvey 59
23 23 Paul Craig 52
24 34 Ryan Spann 52
25 24 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
26 30 Ed Herman 43
26 26 Khalil Rountree Jr 43
26 26 Michal Oleksiejczuk 43
26 26 Tyson Pedro 43
30 29 Alonzo Menifield 42.5
30 40 Magomed Ankalaev 42.5
32 31 Gian Villante 26
33 32 Da Un Jung 25
34 34 Justin Ledet 24.5
35 36 Gokhan Saki 22.5
35 32 Klidson Abreu 22.5
37 38 Darko Stosic 20
38 37 Devin Clark 19
39 38 Dalcha Lungiambula 18
40 41 Patrick Cummins 10.5
41 42 Trevor Smith 9.5
42 43 Mike Rodriguez 9
43 44 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
43 44 Rashad Coulter 5
43 44 Saparbek Safarov 5
43 NR Shamil Gamzatov 5
47 48 Khadis Ibragimov 0
47 48 Marcin Prachnio 0
47 48 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
47 48 Vinicius Moreira 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

