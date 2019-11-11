Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC Moscow Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare on Nov 16th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Zabit Magomedsharipov – 83%

Alexander Volkov – 58%

Zelim Imadaev – 79%

Khadis Ibragimov – 70%

Ramazan Emeev – 58%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 93-56 (62%)



UFC Moscow Pick ‘Em Results

1 Nathan H. 8 2 Brendan Malek 8 3 ryanC 7 4 Cameron Smith 6 4 Daniel Sansone 6 4 Herman Martinez 6 4 Isaac 6 4 larry chaput 6 4 The MMA Manifesto 6 10 Abdalla Shamil 5 10 Brandon Kaplan 5 10 Dave K 5 10 Luke Rhoads 5 10 Michael J. 5 10 Robert oakes 5 10 Steve Risk 5 17 Jake Taylor 4 17 MMAinVA 4 19 Blake cooper 3 19 James Weise 3 19 Rodney 3 19 SternFan74 3 23 Tamieka Garcia 2 24 Neil H. 1 24 Rodney Miceli 1 24 TheJawas 1

November Top Five

1 Brendan Malek 13 2 Daniel Sansone 11 2 Nathan H. 11 4 larry chaput 10 4 The MMA Manifesto 10 4 Rodney 10



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 194 2 Brandon Kaplan 183 3 Herman Martinez 179 3 MMAinVA 179 5 Dave K. 178 6 Michael J. 171 7 Derek Imm 170 7 Sternfan74 170 9 Cameron Walsh 165 10 The MMA Manifesto 163

