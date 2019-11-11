Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC Moscow Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare on Nov 16th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Zabit Magomedsharipov – 83%
Alexander Volkov – 58%
Zelim Imadaev – 79%
Khadis Ibragimov – 70%
Ramazan Emeev – 58%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 93-56 (62%)
UFC Moscow Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Nathan H.
|8
|2
|Brendan Malek
|8
|3
|ryanC
|7
|4
|Cameron Smith
|6
|4
|Daniel Sansone
|6
|4
|Herman Martinez
|6
|4
|Isaac
|6
|4
|larry chaput
|6
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|10
|Abdalla Shamil
|5
|10
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|10
|Dave K
|5
|10
|Luke Rhoads
|5
|10
|Michael J.
|5
|10
|Robert oakes
|5
|10
|Steve Risk
|5
|17
|Jake Taylor
|4
|17
|MMAinVA
|4
|19
|Blake cooper
|3
|19
|James Weise
|3
|19
|Rodney
|3
|19
|SternFan74
|3
|23
|Tamieka Garcia
|2
|24
|Neil H.
|1
|24
|Rodney Miceli
|1
|24
|TheJawas
|1
November Top Five
|1
|Brendan Malek
|13
|2
|Daniel Sansone
|11
|2
|Nathan H.
|11
|4
|larry chaput
|10
|4
|The MMA Manifesto
|10
|4
|Rodney
|10
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|194
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|183
|3
|Herman Martinez
|179
|3
|MMAinVA
|179
|5
|Dave K.
|178
|6
|Michael J.
|171
|7
|Derek Imm
|170
|7
|Sternfan74
|170
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|165
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|163
