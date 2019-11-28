UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstuik

Dec 7, 2019

Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Rozenstruik Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards on ESPN (before that FOX) range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 7,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Alistair Overeem (45-17, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight

Women’s Bantamweights:

Aspen Ladd (8-1, #8 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (12-4, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Cody Stamann (18-2, #12 ranked bantamweight) vs Song Yadong (14-3, 2 NC, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Rob Font (16-4, #9 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon (15-2, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (23-14, #65 ranked welterweight) vs Tim Means (28-11, 1 NC, #54 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Billy Quarantillo (12-2) vs TBA

Featherweights:

Bryce Mitchell (11-0, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles (8-2, #50 ranked featherweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:45 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Joe Solecki (8-2) vs Matt Wiman (16-8, #72 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Livia Renata Souza (13-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (14-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Makhmud Muradov (23-6) vs Trevor Smith (15-9, #43 ranked light heavyweight)

Betting Odds:







(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)