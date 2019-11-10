UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Zabit Magomedsharipov sent the home crowd out of the CSKA Arena happy today, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 11,305

Gate: N/A

(click on fighter’s name to see their career earnings)

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Volkov: $155,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ed Herman: $134,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Rocco Martin: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $89,000 ($85,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Magomed Ankalaev: $82,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Calvin Kattar: $75,000 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Zawada: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rustam Khabilov: $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Karl Roberson: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Roberts: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roosevelt Roberts: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davey Grant: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Shamil Gamzatov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Yakovlev: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, 5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramazan Emeev: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica-Rose Clark: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Klidson Abreu: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dalcha Lungiambula: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Khandozhko: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zelim Imadaev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khadis Ibragimov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roman Kopylov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Grigorii Popov: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)