UFC 244 Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC 244 Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 244  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar on Nov 9th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Nate Diaz – 58%
Kelvin Gastelum – 65%
Stephen Thompson – 70%
Derrick Lewis – 60%
Gregor Gillespie – 70%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 91-53 (64%)


UFC 244 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Rodney 7
2 Cameron Walsh 6
2 James Weise 6
4 Blake cooper 5
4 Brendan Malek 5
4 Daniel Sansone 5
4 Declan 5
4 Eric  McIntosh 5
4 Mark moreno 5
10 Jared storey 4
10 larry chaput 4
10 Luke Rhoads 4
10 Neil H. 4
10 Nick Davidson 4
10 Sam Keary 4
10 The MMA Manifesto 4
10 Vic Rattanasithy 4
18 art cobb 3
18 Cameron Smith 3
18 Dave K. 3
18 Derek Imm 3
18 Frankie Dicristofano 3
18 Glen Purvis 3
18 Herman Martinez 3
18 MMAinVA 3
18 Nathan H. 3
18 Sheany 3
18 Sternfan74 3
29 Abdalla 2
29 Brandon Kaplan 2
29 Isaac 2
29 Michael J. 2
29 Peter Templer 2
29 Robert Oakes 2
29 Vaughan 2
36 Barry Oh 1
36 Kyle B 1
36 ryanC 1
36 Sean Rumfelt 1
36 Stephen Risk 1
36 theJawas 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 186
2 Brandon Kaplan 178
3 MMAinVA 175
4 Dave K. 173
4 Herman Martinez 173
6 Derek Imm 170
7 Sternfan74 167
8 Michael J. 166
9 Cameron Walsh 165
10 The MMA Manifesto 157

MMA Manifesto

