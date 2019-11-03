Jorge Masvidal is the BMF, and the top earner at UFC 244.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 20,143

Gate: $6,575,996.19

Jorge Masvidal: $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Diaz: $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $320,000 ($300,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stephen Thompson: $300,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Lewis: $295,000 ($140,000 to show, $140,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Till: $245,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Lee: $233,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Corey Anderson: $194,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $107,000 ($47,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Tavares: $71,000 ($56,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Blagoy Ivanov: $64,000 ($60,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shane Burgos: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Walker: $51,000 ($47,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Katlyn Chookagian: $49,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Maia for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julio Arce: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lyman Good: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gregor Gillespie: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makwan Amirkhani: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chance Rencountre: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $16,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

