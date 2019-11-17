Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Sao Paulo: James Krause

Nov 16, 2019; Sao Paolo, BRAZIL; James Krause (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Sergio Moraes (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ginsasio do Ibirapuera. Mandatory Credit: Jason Da Silva-USA TODAY Sportsh

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

James Krause (vs Sergio Moraes)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 125 to 42 (102-41 significant strikes)
58% significant strike accuracy
3 of 4 takedowns stuffed
1 guard pass
3 knockdowns
1 KO

THE James Krause’s under-the-radar hot streak continues.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

