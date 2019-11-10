Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Moscow: Magomed Ankalaev

Feb 23, 2019; Prague, Czech Republic; Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) defeats Klidson Abreu (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at 02 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Magomed Ankalaev (vs Dalcha Lungiambula)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 91 to 13 (44-6 significant strikes)
1 for 3 takedowns
1 guard pass
1 knockdown
1 KO

Ankalaev showed last night why he’s such a promising prospect.

