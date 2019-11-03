Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC 244: Corey Anderson

Posted by | Nov 3, 2019 | ,

The Statistical Star of UFC 244: Corey Anderson
By: |

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Corey Anderson (red gloves) defeats Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

Corey Anderson (vs Johnny Walker)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 26 to 1 (22-1 significant strikes)
1 for 2 takedowns
1 knockdown
1 TKO

Title shot next?

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Statistical Star of UFC 244: Corey Anderson



Related Posts

Al Iaquinta Career Earnings

Al Iaquinta Career Earnings

October 6, 2019

UFC 244 Pick 'Em Results

UFC 244 Pick &#039;Em Results

November 3, 2019

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Results

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Results

November 2, 2019

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

November 3, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino