The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 11/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 2) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 39 (out of 40) points
Record: 30-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: TBA
The ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion is our new #1.
2) (1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 37 points
Record: 27-5, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 32-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-MacDonald, L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
4) (6) Cris Cyborg – Bellator Women’s Featherweight – 20 points
Record: 21-2, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Julia Budd – Bellator 236 – Jan 25th
5) (tied) (4) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 16 points
Record: 46-7-2
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
Mousasi got back on the winning track, edging Lyoto Machida.
5) (tied) (8) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 16 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Kate Jackson – Bellator 236 – Dec 21st.
Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii. She’ll look for an encore in December
5) (tied) (3) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 16 points
Record: 10-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)
Next Fight: TBA
8) (5) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 24 points
Record: 30-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs Pedro Carvalho – TBA
9) (7) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 14 points
Record: 21-6-1
Last Five Fights: 2-2-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-2 (L-Lima, L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.
10) (10) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 7 points
Record: 28-3
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: vs Kai Asakura – Rizin 20 – Dec 31st
Bubbling under: Benson Henderson, Phil Davis, Christian Lee, Julia Budd, Michael Chandler, Vitaly Minakov, Anatoly Tokov, Sergio Pettis, A.J. McKee
