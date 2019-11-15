Select Page

The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Eduardo Garagorri

Posted by | Nov 15, 2019 | ,

The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Eduardo Garagorri
By: |

Aug 10, 2019; Montevideo, Uruguay; Eduardo Garagorri (red gloves) reacts to fight Humberto Bandenay (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Antel Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Eduardo Garagorri

Opponent: Ricardo Ramos

Odds: +310 (bet $100 to win $310)

In his UFC career, Ramos has had trouble with those who he doesn’t hold a distinct striking advantage over. He was losing throughout the entire fight to Aiemann Zahabi before landing a big knockout blow. He also got worked over by Said Nurmagomedov, and that includes before getting stopped.

Garagorri has a Muay Thai background and it shows in the cage. He’s hard to hit and gets plenty of power shots in himself. He’ll also have a slight reach advantage over Ramos that will only be heightened by his sense of distance.

It’s also worth noting that Garagorri has an underrated ground game, with three of his last five wins coming by submission. At over 3-to-1 odds, you have to like the idea of playing Garagorri.


Eduardo Garagorri vs Ricardo Ramos odds - BestFightOdds

Record: 12-25
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-702 
Return on Investment: -19%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: The Livest Dog at UFC Sao Paulo: Eduardo Garagorri



Related Posts

UFC Moscow Prelim Breakout Star: Pannie Kianzad

UFC Moscow Prelim Breakout Star: Pannie Kianzad

November 7, 2019

UFC 244: Diaz vs. Masvidal Picks

UFC 244: Diaz vs. Masvidal Picks

November 1, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Results

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Results

October 19, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare Pick &#039;Em Contest

November 11, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino