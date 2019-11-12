Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Scouting Report

Vitals

6’1″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

December 7, 1979

Record

26-7, 1 NC (UFC: 9-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Judo

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Numerous submission grappling and jiu-jitsu gold medals

Championships Held

Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2010-11 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– elite, elite, elite BJJ skills – among the best all-time

– very physically strong

– extremely aggressive fighter

– extremely experienced

– has fought & beat many top fighters

– experience being a champion in a top promotion

– has been extremely successful at the top of the sport for a long time

– amazing submission skills

– also developing KO power

– finishes fights

– very hard to finish – only stopped twice in career

– good ground and pound

– solid striking defense

– lands lots of takedowns

– very active looking for submissions

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter

– can be knocked out

– doesn’t land many strikes

– inaccurate striker

– very inaccurate with his takedowns

– poor takedown defense

– inconsistent in UFC – win one, lose one

– normally fights at middleweight – undersized at 205?

Synopsis

The Alligator has always been a feared BJJ expert, but his newfound striking power (old man strength?!) makes him even more dangerous.