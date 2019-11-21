MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 20/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Chris Fishgold (18-3-1) vs Billy Quarantillo (12-2) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7th

Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1) vs Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7th

Rob Font (13-6) vs Ricky Simon (15-2) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7th

Virna Jandiroba (14-1) vs Livinha Souza (13-2) – UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7th

Urijah Faber (35-10) vs Petr Yan (13-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Jose Aldo (28-5) vs Marlon Moraes (22-6-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Mike Perry (13-5) vs Geoff Neal (12-2) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Doo Ho Choi (14-3) vs Charles Jourdain (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Ciryl Gane (5-0) vs Tanner Boser (17-5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Nasrat Haqparast (11-2) vs Drew Dober (21-9-1) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Grant Dawson (14-1) vs Chas Skelly (18-4) – UFC 246 – Jan 18th

Herbert Burns (9-2) vs Nate Landwehr (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25th

PFL

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Kayla Harrison (6-0) vs Larissa Pacheco (13-3) – PFL 10 (2019 season) – Dec 31st

Welterweight Championship: Ray Cooper III (19-7-1) vs David Michaud (18-5) – PFL 10 (2019 season) – Dec 31st

Featherweight Championship: Lance Palmer (21-3) vs Alex Gilpin (14-3) – PFL 10 (2019 season) – Dec 31st

Lightweight Championship: Natan Schulte (19-3-1) vs Loik Radzhabov (13-1-1) – PFL 10 (2019 season) – Dec 31st

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jordan Johnson (12-1-1) vs Emiliano Sordi (21-8) – PFL 10 (2019 season) – Dec 31st

Heavyweight Championship: Jared Rosholt (20-7) vs Ali Isaev (8-0) – PFL 10 (2019 season) – Dec 31st

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)