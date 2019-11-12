Select Page

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Strawweights: Nov 12/19

Jul 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Kailin Curran during weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Strawweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Kay Hansen 85
2 6 Kanako Murata 82.5
3 2 Kailin Curran 49.5
4 4 Amber Brown 34.5
5 5 Mallory Martin 34
6 3 Emily Ducote 33.5
7 6 Sharon Jacobson 25
8 8 Helen Peralta 24.5
9 9 Jamie Moyle 22
10 10 Sunna Davidsdottir 15.5
11 11 Danielle Taylor 13
12 12 Juliana Lima 11
13 13 Magdalena Sormova 10
14 14 Alyssa Krahn 5
14 14 Genia Goodin 5
14 14 Kathryn Paprocki 5
17 17 Janaisa Morandin 4
18 18 Ashley Nichols 0
18 NR Cynthia Arceo 0
18 18 Isis Verbeek 0
18 18 Itzel Esquivel 0
18 18 Kinberly Novaes 0
18 18 Liana Pirosin 0
18 18 Manjit Kolekar 0
18 18 Montserrat Ruiz 0
18 18 Nicolle Caliari 0
18 18 Valerie Wong 0


Invicta FC Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights
Flyweights
Atomweights
Pound for Pound

